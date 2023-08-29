Prediction on game Verona wont lose Odds: 1.89 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

On September 1, Mapei Stadium – Città del Tricolore (Reggio Emilia) will host the match of the 3rd round of the Serie A, in which Sassuolo will compete with Verona. The battle will start at 18:30 CET.

Sassuolo



The club, being under the previous mentor, De Zerbi, was close to returning to the European competition. Still, even headed by Roberto, it was possible to rise not higher than to the 8th position. When he left, the project, to be frank, began to “deflate”, and it appears lower and lower in each subsequent season: that was the 11th place a year ago and the 13th one in the spring. At the same time, Alessio Dionisi is not removed from his position, perhaps realizing that a project that loses stars every “window” cannot be better. This time, Frattesi, Müldür and Rogerio da Silva have left the squad, and Berardi, demanding a transfer to Juventus, is on strike. It seems that the team has recruited a lot of newcomers, but, having beaten Cosenza with a 2-0 score in the Coppa Italia, it lost to both Atalanta and Napoli in the Serie A with an identical score – 0-2. Is it possible to complain about the strength of the opponents – well, it’s high time to achieve the necessary result, especially at the home arena.

Verona



The team got frankly pathetic 31 points in the previous season and actually took the 18th, “departing” place in the final standings. That’s just Spezia had got the same result, so, according to the regulations, there held a match for survival - and “the Mastiffs” achieved the result quite confidently. Nowadays, the team proves that it has not been in vain that it was saved. The updated squad, led by a new mentor, Marco Baroni, has, so far, demonstrated a 100% result in the current draw. Let’s forget about a 3-1 score in the match with Ascoli in the national Coppa Italia, but then there happened, if we speak about the Calcio, the success not only in the battle against Empoli (a 1-0 score at the away arena), but also in the confrontation with Roma (a 2-1 result on the native field). Thus, the outsider is approaching the 3rd round in the quartet of leaders – will it be possible to stay there?

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Speaking about both recent seasons, the clubs exchanged the victories. They won at their home arenas with an identical score in 2022/2023 – 2-1.

Predictions



Bookmakers consider the guests to be the favourite of the battle. Still, taking into account the start of the teams, we will bet that the guests will be able not to lose (odd: 1.89).