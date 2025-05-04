RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie B Brazil Sassuolo vs Catanzaro prediction and betting tips on May 9, 2025

Sassuolo vs Catanzaro prediction and betting tips on May 9, 2025

Vincent West Vincent West Dailysports's expert
Sassuolo vs Catanzaro prediction Photo: https://www.fc-suedtirol.com/ Author unknown
Sassuolo Sassuolo
Serie B Italy 09 may 2025, 14:30 Sassuolo - Catanzaro
-
- : -
Italy, Reggio Emilia, Stadio Mapei - Citta del Tricolore
Catanzaro Catanzaro
Review H2H Tournament table Prediction
Prediction on game Win Sassuolo
Odds: 1.67
Betwinner Bonus Code
DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied
Betwinner 4.75
Bet now

On May 9, at the Mapei – Città del Tricolore, the 38th round of Italy's Serie B will see Sassuolo take on Catanzaro. For this clash, I'm offering a bet on goals, cards, and the winner.

Sassuolo

The team was essentially founded from scratch, built on the enthusiasm (and investment) of its initiator. And they achieved a lot, even making their European debut. But the owner passed away, and after De Zerbi, they struggled to find the right coach. As a result, the recent European contenders gradually slipped down to the country's second division.

But they didn't stay there for long, and Fabio Grosso, who took over as head coach, has truly made his mark. With him at the helm, Sassuolo has been absolutely dominant—at least at this level. Even after securing first place, the club kept on winning. That was the case against Carrarese, though Cremonese put up a fight at home.

Catanzaro

The club spent its seven Serie A seasons half a century ago, back in the 1970s and 80s. They once again climbed up from the third division in 2023. As newcomers, they posted some impressive results, racking up 60 points to finish fifth and even qualifying for the playoffs—though they ultimately fell short.

This season, it's a similar story: the players are gearing up for another playoff run. However, their spring form has dipped noticeably. Their only win was a 4-0 thrashing of Cosenza, but defeats have piled up. They lost to Juve Stabia and could only manage a draw against a struggling Sampdoria.

Match facts

  • Sassuolo have won four of their last five matches
  • On average, Sassuolo score 2.2 goals and concede 0.97 goals per game
  • Catanzaro are winless in six straight matches

Head-to-head

The clubs played their first head-to-head in August, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Sassuolo - Catanzaro prediction

Bookmakers don't expect much intrigue in this matchup. The hosts have long since secured their tournament objectives, but they're in excellent form and simply much stronger—I'd bet on the home side to claim victory (odds: 1.67).

Prediction on game Win Sassuolo
Odds: 1.67
Betwinner Bonus Code
DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied
Betwinner 4.75
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers prediction NBA Today, 18:00 Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction and bet for the game on May 5, 2025 Cleveland Cavaliers Odds: 1.63 Indiana Pacers Recommended 1xBet
River Plate vs Velez Sarsfield prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 19:30 River Plate vs Vélez Sarsfield, prediction and probable lineups — May 5, 2025 River Plate Odds: 1.53 Velez Sarsfield Bet now 22Bet
River Plate vs Velez Sarsfield prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 19:30 River Plate vs Vélez Sarsfield prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 4, 2025 River Plate Odds: 1.63 Velez Sarsfield Bet now 1Win
Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors prediction NBA Today, 20:30 Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors: Prediction and bet for the May 5, 2025 game Houston Rockets Odds: 2.16 Golden State Warriors Recommended 1Win
Monterrey vs Club Universidad Nacional prediction Liga MX Mexico Today, 21:30 Monterrey vs Pumas prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 5, 2025 Monterrey Odds: 1.82 Club Universidad Nacional Bet now 22Bet
Petrojet vs Ceramica Cleopatra prediction Premier League Egypt 05 may 2025, 10:00 Petrojet vs Ceramica Cleopatra: Will Petrojet break their losing streak? Petrojet Odds: 1.58 Ceramica Cleopatra Bet now 1Win
National Bank vs Zamalek SC prediction Premier League Egypt 05 may 2025, 13:00 National Bank of Egypt vs Zamalek prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 5, 2025 National Bank Odds: 1.9 Zamalek SC Recommended 1Win
Kasimpasa vs Trabzonspor prediction Super Lig Turkey 05 may 2025, 13:00 Kasimpasa vs Trabzonspor prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 5 May 2025 Kasimpasa Odds: 1.59 Trabzonspor Bet now 1Win
Castellon vs Sporting Gijon prediction Segunda Division Spain 05 may 2025, 14:30 Castellón vs Sporting Gijón prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2025 Castellon Odds: 1.95 Sporting Gijon Bet now Melbet
Genoa vs AC Milan prediction Serie A Italy 05 may 2025, 14:45 Genoa vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 5, 2025 Genoa Odds: 1.83 AC Milan Recommended 1xBet
Girona vs Mallorca prediction LaLiga Spain 05 may 2025, 15:00 Girona vs Mallorca prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 5, 2025 Girona Odds: 1.52 Mallorca Bet now 1Win
Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest prediction English Premier League 05 may 2025, 15:00 Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 5, 2025 Crystal Palace Odds: 1.64 Nottingham Forest Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
Tigre 0 - 0 Boca Juniors Today, 17:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Tigre
0
Boca Juniors
0
10’
Sporting Kansas City - : - LA Galaxy Today, 19:00 MLS USA
Sporting Kansas City
-
LA Galaxy
-
19:00
River Plate - : - Velez Sarsfield Today, 19:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
River Plate
-
Velez Sarsfield
-
19:30
Genoa - : - AC Milan 05 may 2025, 14:45 Serie A Italy
Genoa
-
AC Milan
-
14:45
Crystal Palace - : - Nottingham Forest 05 may 2025, 15:00 English Premier League
Crystal Palace
-
Nottingham Forest
-
15:00
Girona - : - Mallorca 05 may 2025, 15:00 LaLiga Spain
Girona
-
Mallorca
-
15:00
Lamontville Golden Arrows - : - Orlando Pirates 06 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
-
Orlando Pirates
-
13:30
Inter - : - Barcelona 06 may 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Inter
-
Barcelona
-
15:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:06 After beating Kaizer Chiefs in the derby: Jose Rivero on why he included six young players Football news Today, 16:57 Bénie Traoré: The 21-Year-Old Ivorian Winger Lighting Up Swiss Football Football news Today, 16:54 Talks underway. Vardy attracts interest from two Premier League newcomers Football news Today, 16:44 Exit Looming? Injured George Matlou Set for Kaizer Chiefs Departure Football news Today, 16:30 Al Ahly Close to Securing Algerian Star Zineddine Belaïd in Summer Transfer Push Basketball news Today, 16:27 The main star is back! Doncic will play at EuroBasket 2025 Hockey news Today, 15:57 Stanley Cup 2025: schedule, results, and playoff bracket Football news Today, 15:54 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results, and standings Football news Today, 15:52 Legend of Kaizer Chiefs talks about why the young players did not succeed in Amakhosi Football news Today, 15:42 Legendary coach. Roberto Mancini could take charge of Milan this summer
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores