Sassuolo vs Catanzaro prediction and betting tips on May 9, 2025

Prediction on game Win Sassuolo Odds: 1.67 Betwinner Bonus Code DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied 4.75 Bet now

On May 9, at the Mapei – Città del Tricolore, the 38th round of Italy's Serie B will see Sassuolo take on Catanzaro. For this clash, I'm offering a bet on goals, cards, and the winner.

Sassuolo

The team was essentially founded from scratch, built on the enthusiasm (and investment) of its initiator. And they achieved a lot, even making their European debut. But the owner passed away, and after De Zerbi, they struggled to find the right coach. As a result, the recent European contenders gradually slipped down to the country's second division.

But they didn't stay there for long, and Fabio Grosso, who took over as head coach, has truly made his mark. With him at the helm, Sassuolo has been absolutely dominant—at least at this level. Even after securing first place, the club kept on winning. That was the case against Carrarese, though Cremonese put up a fight at home.

Catanzaro

The club spent its seven Serie A seasons half a century ago, back in the 1970s and 80s. They once again climbed up from the third division in 2023. As newcomers, they posted some impressive results, racking up 60 points to finish fifth and even qualifying for the playoffs—though they ultimately fell short.

This season, it's a similar story: the players are gearing up for another playoff run. However, their spring form has dipped noticeably. Their only win was a 4-0 thrashing of Cosenza, but defeats have piled up. They lost to Juve Stabia and could only manage a draw against a struggling Sampdoria.

Match facts

Sassuolo have won four of their last five matches

On average, Sassuolo score 2.2 goals and concede 0.97 goals per game

Catanzaro are winless in six straight matches

Head-to-head

The clubs played their first head-to-head in August, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Sassuolo - Catanzaro prediction

Bookmakers don't expect much intrigue in this matchup. The hosts have long since secured their tournament objectives, but they're in excellent form and simply much stronger—I'd bet on the home side to claim victory (odds: 1.67).