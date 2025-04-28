Sassuolo vs Carrarese prediction and betting tips on May 1, 2025

Prediction on game Win Sassuolo Odds: 1.6 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On May 1, the 36th round of Serie B in Italy will see Sassuolo face Carrarese at the "Mapei - Città del Tricolore" stadium. I suggest betting on goals/cards/winner for this match.

Sassuolo

The team burst into the country's top division just over a decade ago and managed to stay there for a long time, even gaining some European competition experience, albeit briefly. There were chances to return to the Europa League, but after realizing that eighth place was the "ceiling," De Zerbi left. The next coach, Dionisi, managed to merely delay relegation to the second division, which was confirmed last spring.

But now it's clear that the club is making a comeback. Serie B's "purgatory" has turned out to be a comfortable platform for Grosso and his charges to build a new, competitive squad. It became clear long ago that promotion would happen directly and take first place - however, having pulled away from everyone, the favorite began to lose points relatively often. April started with a 3-5 on Palermo's field. Against Cesena, they then recorded a solid 2-0.

Carrarese

Formally, the club has existed since the early last century. But it struggled to make a mark, and it was only in 2024 that they finally earned the right to debut in Serie B. And, of course, the main task for the players was to secure their place by collecting enough points to stay there. This was despite the fact that in the third division, the team was only third in its group - but then managed to win the playoffs.

Notably, the newcomer has already achieved their primary goal. The team has managed to win about ten matches in League 1. Yes, there was a collapse when, after the winter break, the players lost five times in a row. But then they only lost to Frosinone, taking points and even winning in other matches. They also secured a 1-0 win against Sampdoria.

Match facts

Sassuolo has won four out of their last five matches

On average, Sassuolo scores 2.21 goals and concedes 1 goal per match

Carrarese has drawn with five of their last eight opponents

H2H

In September, the clubs played each other for the first time since the 2005/2006 season. Sassuolo won 2-0 even on the newcomer's field.

Sassuolo vs Carrarese prediction

Bookmakers do not expect intrigue here. The leader remains in form and will win again (odds - 1.6).