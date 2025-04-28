RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie B Italy Sassuolo vs Carrarese prediction and betting tips on May 1, 2025

Sassuolo vs Carrarese prediction and betting tips on May 1, 2025

Vincent West Vincent West Dailysports's expert
Sassuolo vs Carrarese prediction Photo: https://www.docsports.com/ Author unknown
Sassuolo Sassuolo
Serie B Italy 01 may 2025, 13:30 Sassuolo - Carrarese
-
- : -
Italy, Reggio Emilia, Stadio Mapei - Citta del Tricolore
Carrarese Carrarese
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Sassuolo
Odds: 1.6

Bonus up to $130/€100
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

On May 1, the 36th round of Serie B in Italy will see Sassuolo face Carrarese at the "Mapei - Città del Tricolore" stadium. I suggest betting on goals/cards/winner for this match.

Sassuolo

The team burst into the country's top division just over a decade ago and managed to stay there for a long time, even gaining some European competition experience, albeit briefly. There were chances to return to the Europa League, but after realizing that eighth place was the "ceiling," De Zerbi left. The next coach, Dionisi, managed to merely delay relegation to the second division, which was confirmed last spring.

But now it's clear that the club is making a comeback. Serie B's "purgatory" has turned out to be a comfortable platform for Grosso and his charges to build a new, competitive squad. It became clear long ago that promotion would happen directly and take first place - however, having pulled away from everyone, the favorite began to lose points relatively often. April started with a 3-5 on Palermo's field. Against Cesena, they then recorded a solid 2-0.

Carrarese

Formally, the club has existed since the early last century. But it struggled to make a mark, and it was only in 2024 that they finally earned the right to debut in Serie B. And, of course, the main task for the players was to secure their place by collecting enough points to stay there. This was despite the fact that in the third division, the team was only third in its group - but then managed to win the playoffs.

Notably, the newcomer has already achieved their primary goal. The team has managed to win about ten matches in League 1. Yes, there was a collapse when, after the winter break, the players lost five times in a row. But then they only lost to Frosinone, taking points and even winning in other matches. They also secured a 1-0 win against Sampdoria.

Match facts

  • Sassuolo has won four out of their last five matches
  • On average, Sassuolo scores 2.21 goals and concedes 1 goal per match
  • Carrarese has drawn with five of their last eight opponents

H2H

In September, the clubs played each other for the first time since the 2005/2006 season. Sassuolo won 2-0 even on the newcomer's field.

Sassuolo vs Carrarese prediction

Bookmakers do not expect intrigue here. The leader remains in form and will win again (odds - 1.6).

Prediction on game Win Sassuolo
Odds: 1.6

Bonus up to $130/€100
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Estudiantes vs Tigre prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 18:30 Estudiantes vs Tigre: Can Estudiantes secure a spot in the Apertura playoffs Estudiantes Odds: 1.88 Tigre Recommended 1Win
Defensa y Justicia vs Racing Club prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 18:30 Defensa y Justicia vs Racing prediction: Can the visitors claim victory? Defensa y Justicia Odds: 1.58 Racing Club Bet now Melbet
Central Cordoba de Santiago vs Independiente Rivadavia prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 20:45 Central Cordoba vs. Independiente Rivadavia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 29, 2025 Central Cordoba de Santiago Odds: 1.7 Independiente Rivadavia Bet now 22Bet
Velez Sarsfield vs Gimnasia LP prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 20:45 Vélez Sarsfield vs Gimnasia y Esgrima prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 29, 2025 Velez Sarsfield Odds: 2.1 Gimnasia LP Recommended 1Win
Yokohama FC vs Kashima Antlers prediction J. League Japan 29 apr 2025, 01:00 Yokohama FC vs Kashima: Prediction, H2H, and Probable Line-ups - April 29, 2025 Yokohama FC Odds: 1.8 Kashima Antlers Bet now 1Win
Gamba Osaka vs Kyoto Sanga FC prediction J. League Japan 29 apr 2025, 02:00 Gamba Osaka vs Kyoto prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 29, 2025 Gamba Osaka Odds: 1.62 Kyoto Sanga FC Bet now Betwinner
ENPPI vs Ghazl Al Mahalla prediction Premier League Egypt 29 apr 2025, 13:00 Enppi vs Ghazl El Mahalla: Can Enppi escape the relegation zone ENPPI Odds: 1.61 Ghazl Al Mahalla Recommended 1Win
Real Madrid vs Olympiacos prediction EuroLeague 29 apr 2025, 14:00 Real Madrid vs Olympiacos prediction and H2H - April 29, 2025 Real Madrid Odds: 1.63 Olympiacos Bet now 1xBet
Paris Basketball vs Fenerbahçe prediction EuroLeague 29 apr 2025, 14:30 Paris Basketball vs Fenerbahçe: prediction and bet for the match on April 29, 2025 Paris Basketball Odds: 1.82 Fenerbahçe Bet now 1xBet
Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction Champions League 29 apr 2025, 15:00 Arsenal vs PSG prediction: will both teams score? Arsenal Odds: 1.75 Paris Saint-Germain Recommended 1xBet
Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction Champions League 29 apr 2025, 15:00 Arsenal vs PSG prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 29, 2025 Arsenal Odds: 1.75 Paris Saint-Germain Bet now Melbet
Club Atletico Platense vs Talleres prediction Liga Profesional Argentina 29 apr 2025, 18:00 Platense vs Talleres Cordoba prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 30, 2025 Club Atletico Platense Odds: 1.75 Talleres Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
Defensa y Justicia - : - Racing Club Today, 18:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Defensa y Justicia
-
Racing Club
-
18:30
Estudiantes - : - Tigre Today, 18:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Estudiantes
-
Tigre
-
18:30
Velez Sarsfield - : - Gimnasia LP Today, 20:45 Liga Profesional Argentina
Velez Sarsfield
-
Gimnasia LP
-
20:45
Central Cordoba de Santiago - : - Independiente Rivadavia Today, 20:45 Liga Profesional Argentina
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
Independiente Rivadavia
-
20:45
Arsenal - : - Paris Saint-Germain 29 apr 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Arsenal
-
Paris Saint-Germain
-
15:00
Club Atletico Platense - : - Talleres 29 apr 2025, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Club Atletico Platense
-
Talleres
-
18:00
Newell's Old Boys - : - Huracan 29 apr 2025, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Newell's Old Boys
-
Huracan
-
18:00
Stellenbosch - : - Chippa United 30 apr 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Stellenbosch
-
Chippa United
-
13:30
Mamelodi Sundowns - : - Richards Bay 30 apr 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Mamelodi Sundowns
-
Richards Bay
-
13:30
Orlando Pirates - : - Sekhukhune United 30 apr 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Orlando Pirates
-
Sekhukhune United
-
13:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 18:03 Historic Stakes: Pyramids FC and Sundowns to Collide for CAF Glory Football news Today, 17:46 Malian Star Lassine Sinayoko Dazzles in Auxerre’s Rout of Lensq Football news Today, 17:45 Liga MX Playoffs 2025: Confirmed Teams and Quarterfinal Matchups So Far Football news Today, 17:20 Eguren Admits Vargas Struggles to Adapt to Uruguayan Football at Nacional Football news Today, 17:01 Five Spots Up for Grabs: Apertura 2025 Knockout Race Heats Up Football news Today, 16:59 Pogba nears return as he negotiates with DC United Football news Today, 16:58 Estudiantes Face Tigre in High-Stakes Clash for Apertura Knockout Spot Football news Today, 16:55 Defensa y Justicia and Racing Clash in High-Stakes Battle for Knockout Spot Football news Today, 16:38 Lucas Vázquez wants to stay at Real Madrid. What decision did the club make? Football news Today, 15:59 BREAKING! Carlo Ancelotti agrees to contract with Brazil national team
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores