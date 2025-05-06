Sara Errani vs Naomi Osaka prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2025

Prediction on game W2(-6) Odds: 1.84 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On May 8, at the prestigious tournament in Rome, Sara Errani and Naomi Osaka will face off in a first-round clash. Here’s my exclusive prediction for this upcoming event.

Sara Errani

The Italian veteran can confidently be called one of tennis’s seasoned pros—she’s now 38 years old. Errani has enjoyed a vibrant career, having once been world No. 1 in doubles, with five Grand Slam titles and an Olympic gold to her name. In singles, she reached as high as No. 5 in the rankings. Currently, however, she’s ranked just 177th and her recent form has been lackluster.

Errani made it into the Rome main draw thanks to her past achievements, receiving a wild card entry. In Madrid, she lost her very first match in the qualifiers, falling in three sets to the much younger Australian, Maya Joint.

Naomi Osaka

The Japanese star is a household name among tennis fans. She’s a four-time Grand Slam champion and a former world No. 1. Osaka is on a comeback trail after giving birth, but the journey has been challenging. She currently sits at No. 48 in the world rankings.

Just days ago, Osaka captured the Challenger title in Saint-Malo, France—not the most prestigious achievement, but it was her first tournament win on clay. This victory should boost her confidence heading into Rome.

Match facts

Errani has played only 9 matches this season, winning just two.

Osaka boasts 14 wins from 19 matches this year.

Odds for the upcoming showdown: P1 – 6.7, P2 – 1.12.

Head-to-head

Osaka leads their personal rivalry 2-0, having won both matches convincingly. Their last meeting was at Indian Wells last year, where Naomi triumphed 6-3, 6-1.

Match prediction

By every metric, Osaka is the clear favorite—she’s ten years younger, in better form, and leads their head-to-head. Even with the home crowd behind Errani, I don’t expect the Italian to put up much resistance. My pick: a win for the Japanese star with a -6 games handicap.