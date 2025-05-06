RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Tennis Sara Errani vs Naomi Osaka prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2025

Sara Errani vs Naomi Osaka prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2025

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports's expert
Sara Errani vs Naomi Osaka prediction Photo: https://www.sportsnet.ca/ Author - Christophe Ena
Sara Errani Sara Errani
WTA Rome Masters 07 may 2025, 05:00 Sara Errani - Naomi Osaka
Rome, Foro Italico
Naomi Osaka Naomi Osaka
Prediction on game W2(-6)
Odds: 1.84

Bonus up to $130/€100
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

On May 8, at the prestigious tournament in Rome, Sara Errani and Naomi Osaka will face off in a first-round clash. Here’s my exclusive prediction for this upcoming event.

Sara Errani

The Italian veteran can confidently be called one of tennis’s seasoned pros—she’s now 38 years old. Errani has enjoyed a vibrant career, having once been world No. 1 in doubles, with five Grand Slam titles and an Olympic gold to her name. In singles, she reached as high as No. 5 in the rankings. Currently, however, she’s ranked just 177th and her recent form has been lackluster.

Errani made it into the Rome main draw thanks to her past achievements, receiving a wild card entry. In Madrid, she lost her very first match in the qualifiers, falling in three sets to the much younger Australian, Maya Joint.

Naomi Osaka

The Japanese star is a household name among tennis fans. She’s a four-time Grand Slam champion and a former world No. 1. Osaka is on a comeback trail after giving birth, but the journey has been challenging. She currently sits at No. 48 in the world rankings.

Just days ago, Osaka captured the Challenger title in Saint-Malo, France—not the most prestigious achievement, but it was her first tournament win on clay. This victory should boost her confidence heading into Rome.

Match facts

  • Errani has played only 9 matches this season, winning just two.
  • Osaka boasts 14 wins from 19 matches this year.
  • Odds for the upcoming showdown: P1 – 6.7, P2 – 1.12.

Head-to-head

Osaka leads their personal rivalry 2-0, having won both matches convincingly. Their last meeting was at Indian Wells last year, where Naomi triumphed 6-3, 6-1.

Match prediction

By every metric, Osaka is the clear favorite—she’s ten years younger, in better form, and leads their head-to-head. Even with the home crowd behind Errani, I don’t expect the Italian to put up much resistance. My pick: a win for the Japanese star with a -6 games handicap.

Prediction on game W2(-6)
Odds: 1.84

Bonus up to $130/€100
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Luqueno vs Godoy Cruz prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 18:00 Sportivo Luqueño vs Godoy Cruz prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Luqueno Odds: 1.6 Godoy Cruz Recommended 1Win
Carabobo FC vs Botafogo RJ prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 18:00 Carabobo vs Botafogo: Can Botafogo clinch a playoff spot in the Copa Libertadores? Carabobo FC Odds: 1.55 Botafogo RJ Bet now 1Win
Nacional Potosi vs Guarani prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 18:00 Nacional Potosi vs Guarani prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Nacional Potosi Odds: 1.7 Guarani Bet now 1xBet
Vitoria vs Defensa y Justicia prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 18:00 Vitoria vs Defensa y Justicia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Vitoria Odds: 1.63 Defensa y Justicia Recommended 22Bet
Alianza Lima vs Sao Paulo prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 18:00 Alianza Lima vs São Paulo prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 7, 2025 Alianza Lima Odds: 1.86 Sao Paulo Bet now 1xBet
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers prediction NBA Today, 19:00 Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction and bet for the May 7, 2025 matchup Cleveland Cavaliers Odds: 2 Indiana Pacers Bet now 1xBet
Fortaleza vs Colo Colo prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 20:30 Fortaleza vs Colo-Colo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Fortaleza Odds: 1.98 Colo Colo Recommended 1xBet
Corinthians vs America de Cali prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 20:30 Corinthians vs América de Cali prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 7 May 2025 Corinthians Odds: 1.6 America de Cali Bet now 22Bet
Boston River vs Independiente prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 20:30 Boston River vs Independiente prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 7, 2025 Boston River Odds: 1.65 Independiente Bet now 1xBet
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors prediction NBA Today, 21:30 Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: Prediction and bet for the May 7, 2025 game Minnesota Timberwolves Odds: 1.92 Golden State Warriors Recommended Betwinner
San Antonio Bulo Bulo vs Club Atletico Penarol prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 22:00 San Antonio Bulo Bulo vs Peñarol prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 San Antonio Bulo Bulo Odds: 1.82 Club Atletico Penarol Bet now 22Bet
FBC Melgar vs Lanus prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 22:00 Melgar vs Lanús prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 FBC Melgar Odds: 1.65 Lanus Bet now MegaPari
Upcoming matches
All
Lamontville Golden Arrows - : - Orlando Pirates Today, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
-
Orlando Pirates
-
13:30
Inter - : - Barcelona Today, 15:00 Champions League
Inter
-
Barcelona
-
15:00
Bucaramanga - : - Racing Club Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bucaramanga
-
Racing Club
-
18:00
Carabobo FC - : - Botafogo RJ Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Carabobo FC
-
Botafogo RJ
-
18:00
Alianza Lima - : - Sao Paulo Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Alianza Lima
-
Sao Paulo
-
18:00
Fortaleza - : - Colo Colo Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Fortaleza
-
Colo Colo
-
20:30
San Antonio Bulo Bulo - : - Club Atletico Penarol Today, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
San Antonio Bulo Bulo
-
Club Atletico Penarol
-
22:00
Mamelodi Sundowns - : - Chippa United 07 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Mamelodi Sundowns
-
Chippa United
-
13:30
Paris Saint-Germain - : - Arsenal 07 may 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain
-
Arsenal
-
15:00
Deportivo Tachira - : - LDU de Quito 07 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Deportivo Tachira
-
LDU de Quito
-
18:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:03 Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. receives first call-up to Portugal U-15 national team Football news Today, 08:54 “It's a disgrace.” Čeferin speaks candidly about the state of infrastructure in Italy Football news Today, 08:49 Kaizer Chiefs move to bring in an overseas defender: Who is he! Lifestyle Today, 08:46 Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton attends Met Gala 2025 as co-chair Hockey news Today, 08:18 Crosby and Fleury to represent Team Canada at the World Championship Football news Today, 08:10 Bizarre incident. Rayo Vallecano cancels training due to... stolen equipment Lifestyle Today, 08:03 Had some fun. Cole Palmer and his sister record a hilarious TikTok video Football news Today, 07:49 Valencia to secure loan for Nuevo Mestalla stadium construction Boxing News Today, 07:45 "Because I love him." Usyk speaks on who he fears ahead of Dubois bout Football news Today, 07:28 Manchester City wants to sign Wolverhampton star Ait-Nouri
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores