Sao Paulo Sao Paulo
Serie A Brazil 16 july 2023, 15:00 Sao Paulo - Santos FC
-
- : -
Brazil,
Santos FC Santos FC
On July 16, Estádio do Morumbi (Sao Paulo) will host the match of the 15th round of the Brazilian Serie A, in which Sao Paulo will compete with Santos. The battle will start at 21:00 CET.

Sao Paulo


The team had another rather mediocre season, finishing in the 9th position, a year ago. As a result, it had to play again only in the Copa Sudamericana, where, however, the Brazilian club demonstrated a brilliant performance, winning the group due to 5 victories and a single away draw in the battle against Deportes Tolima. At the same time, there is a struggle in the Copa do Brasil, where there was a second leg match against Palmeiras in the quarter-finals this week. And it is the Serie A where there is no stability. Having stumbled at the start, in the battle against Botafogo, then there was a 7-match segment without a defeat at the inner arena. Still, when everyone was used to seeing “the Tricolor” as the favourite, it disappointed in June, losing 3 times in 4 matches. And only July gave an opportunity to add in the game again: a 1-0 score in the struggle with Fluminense at the home arena and a goalless draw on the field of Red Bull Bragantino.

Santos


The club cannot noticeably add in the game, turning more and more, even having its popularity and glorious history, into a mediocre middle peasant of the division. After winning the Copa Libertadores in 2011 and the subsequent success in the Recopa, “the Peixe” won nothing and the previous Brasileiro was finished in the 12th position. “The Peixe” is spending the current championship of Brazil approximately at the same, extremely modest level. The team won the battle against Goias with a 4-3 score in the previous round, but there had been 7 matches without victories and 3 defeats in the Serie A before. It is also reasonable to mention the relegation from the cup tournament (after the struggle with Bahia on penalties) and 5 miserable points in the Copa Sudamericana.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Sao Paulo has won 3 times in 4 previous head-to-head matches, including a 3-1 score in the Campeonato Paulista in February.

Predictions


Bookmakers do not believe that Santos will take points again. This is a convenient, and even principled, opponent for Sao Paulo – thus, we bet that “the Tricolor” players will be able to win in the following battle (odd: 1.63).

Steven Perez Steven Perez Dailysports expert
Sport Predictions
