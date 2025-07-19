São Paulo vs Corinthians: can they break the winless streak?

Prediction on game Total over 1.5 Odds: 1.62 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

In the early hours of Sunday, July 20, the 15th round of Brazil’s Serie A will see São Paulo host Corinthians. The match kicks off at 2:00 a.m. Central European Time, and I’m ready to offer you my betting tip for this clash.

São Paulo vs Corinthians: facts and head-to-head history

São Paulo are winless in their last four matches: three defeats and one draw.

Corinthians have managed just one victory in their last six games.

São Paulo have failed to keep a clean sheet in ten consecutive matches.

Corinthians win to nil in 31% of their games, while São Paulo manage that in only 14%.

Both teams have similar percentages of defeats without scoring: 14% for São Paulo, 19% for Corinthians.

São Paulo score over 1.5 goals per game in 77% of matches, Corinthians in 65%.

In their most recent head-to-head, São Paulo defeated Corinthians 3-1. The last time Corinthians won was in 2023.

São Paulo vs Corinthians: match preview

São Paulo are far from their best at the moment. The team sits 16th in the table with 13 points from 14 rounds—just one point above the relegation zone. However, the gap to 12th place, which grants a Copa Sudamericana spot, is only three points. So, nothing is lost yet for São Paulo, and the fight for a place on the international stage is still ahead. Yet, they haven’t tasted victory in their last four outings: three losses and a draw.

Corinthians are higher up in the standings but are also battling for a place in continental competitions. After 14 Serie A matches, they have 19 points and sit ninth. They’re five points clear of 13th place and just three points away from the Copa Libertadores zone. Still, Corinthians’ form has been inconsistent: they won their last match, but before that, went five games without a win.

Probable lineups

São Paulo: Rafael; Dias, Sabino, Arboleda, Franco, Cedric; Bobadilla, Antonio, Alisson; Silva, Oscar

Corinthians: Souza; Mana, Cacá, Ramalho, Bidu; Carrillo, Raniéle, Martinez; Garro; Romero, Depay

Prediction

This is a pivotal clash for both sides: each is in a tough spot and highly motivated to start winning. My pick is over 1.5 total goals at odds of 1.62.