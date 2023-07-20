RU RU
Serie A Brazil 23 july 2023, 15:00 Santos FC - Botafogo RJ
On July 23, Estadio Urbano Caldeira (Santos) will host the match of the 16th round of the Brazilian Serie A, in which Santos will compete with Botafogo. The battle will start at 21:00 CET.

Santos


The team has not been able to justify its ambitions with real results on the field for a long time – actually, one can only note reaching the final of the Copa Libertadores in 2020 after the triumph in the same tournament in 2011. At the same time, the previous cycle in the Serie A brought only the 12th position. Nowadays, even that result is hard to achieve. The same can be said about the inner arena: starting with a victory over Blooming, then the Brazilian team added only 2 points without reaching the play-offs of the Copa Sudamericana. A good segment in April and May (3 wins in 4 rounds) in the national championship was followed by a series of 7 matches without winning and even 3 defeats in a row. Only July, which is characterized by a battle against Goias, brought a victory with a shootout 4-3 score at the home arena, taking important 3 points and moving away from the danger zone. Still, there happened a painful 1-4 defeat made on the Sao Paulo field.

Botafogo


The club faced an unexpected challenge. Everything was going great: the team that had returned from the Serie B could only take the 11th place in the championship of 2022, but it has taken a confident, one-team lead now (at the same time, it reached the Copa Sudamericana play-offs). It is reasonable to mention that, being at the peak of the season, “the Lone Star” lost its mentor in early July: Luis Castro had chosen to move to Al Nasr to coach Ronaldo and company. The Portuguese specialist was replaced by his countryman, Bruno Lage, and started in a pretty confident manner. Patronato in the Copa and Red Bull Bragantino in the Brasileiro were beaten with an identical score – 2-0. As a result, there remains a comfortable lead of 10+ points from the pursuers.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Santos had not lost in 7 head-to-head matches since 2018. Still, Botafogo defeated the opponent with a 3-0 score in November 2022.

Predictions


Bookmakers believe that the hosts will not be able to catch on even for a draw against the strongest team of the current championship. Let’s agree and bet that Botafogo will win in the following confrontation (odd: 2.1).

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports expert
