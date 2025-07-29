RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Santa Coloma vs FC Polissya prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025

Santa Coloma vs FC Polissya prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025

Raphael Durand
FC Santa Coloma vs Polissya Zhytomyr prediction Photo: skysports.com / Author unknown
FC Santa Coloma
31 july 2025, 12:00
- : -
International, Estadi de la FAF
Polissya Zhytomyr
One of the matches of the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round will take place on Thursday at the Communal d’Andorra la Vella stadium, where Andorran side Santa Coloma will host Ukraine’s Polissya Zhytomyr. Here’s a value bet on the outcome of this clash with a solid odds offer.

Match preview

Santa Coloma pulled off a pleasant surprise in the first leg, securing a 2-1 away victory. The team capitalized smartly on their opponent’s mistakes and scored twice, despite creating very few chances. This advantage gives them a real shot at a sensational qualification, but defensive issues could prevent them from sealing the deal.

On home turf, Santa Coloma have lost their last two official matches in a row and overall cannot boast consistent results. Despite decent finishing, the team has clear organizational gaps at the back, which could play a decisive role in the rematch against a more technically skilled opponent.

Polissya lost the first leg 1-2 despite having overwhelming control: twice as many shots on goal and more possession. The Ukrainian side had an excellent pre-season, losing just once in their last seven outings. The squad is cohesive, physically well-prepared, and tends to perform steadily on the road.

Polissya rarely loses away—just one defeat in their last 14 away matches. The team knows how to step up and has the necessary attacking firepower to take revenge on Santa Coloma and advance to the next round of qualifying.

Probable lineups

  • Santa Coloma: Ruiz, Crespo, Rodriguez, San Nicolas, Cistero, Rodriguez, Bellart, Marin, Remolins, Leon, Mourello
  • FC Polissya: Kudryk, Mykhailychenko, Chobotenko, Krushynskyi, Taylor, Nazarenko, Mustafayev, Andriyevskyi, Biton, Hutsulyak, Budkovskyi

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the first leg, Polissya had twice as many shots but lost 1-2.
  • Santa Coloma have lost their last two home matches.
  • Polissya are unbeaten in 13 of their last 14 away games.

Prediction

Despite a surprise defeat in the opening match, Polissya remain favorites in this tie. The squad’s quality, physical condition, and experience are all superior to those of the Andorran club. The visitors will learn from the first leg and are highly likely to secure a win and progress to the next round.

