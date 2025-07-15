Santa Coloma vs Borac prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 17 July 2025

Prediction on game Win Borac Banja Luka Odds: 1.77 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

The first qualifying round of the Conference League features a clash between Santa Coloma and Borac. The match will take place in Andorra on Thursday, July 17. Kick-off is scheduled for 18:00 Central European Time. Here’s my pick for the winner of this game.

Match preview

Santa Coloma is one of the most decorated clubs in Andorra, consistently featuring in European qualifiers, though they rarely make it past the first or second round.

The squad is built around local players, bolstered by Spanish imports. On the European stage, the team often struggles with pace and physicality, but at home they can create chances thanks to their experience and discipline.

Interestingly, this team holds several records in Andorran football history. Santa Coloma was the first club from the country to win a European match and the first to progress to the next round of an international competition.

Regardless, the result of the first leg stunned the football community. The Andorran side not only triumphed in Bosnia, but did so emphatically, pulling off a sensational 1-4 away victory.

Borac Banja Luka is a club with European ambitions, regularly contending for medals in the Bosnia and Herzegovina Premier League. The team is known for its powerful, athletic style and solid organization. In Conference League qualifiers, Borac already has experience advancing past the early stages.

Last season, they pulled off a surprise by reaching the main draw of the Conference League. There, the Bosnian club held its own and sensationally progressed to the playoffs, where they were stopped in the round of 16 by Austria’s Rapid.

The coaching staff has at its disposal a well-balanced squad with a strong attacking line. However, Borac completely collapsed in the first leg at home.

The winner of this tie will face Ukrainian side Polissya in the next round, and the Ukrainians are surely delighted with the outcome of the first match. After such a humiliating defeat, Borac’s chances are virtually gone. A consolation goal made the scoreline slightly less bitter, but overturning the deficit now seems almost impossible.

Match facts

Santa Coloma has lost just one of their last six matches.

The Andorran club has kept a clean sheet in only one of their previous five home games.

Borac has lost one of their last three official matches.

Borac’s last three away matches all ended with the same 1-0 scoreline.

Santa Coloma averages 1 goal per home game, while Borac averages 1.2 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

Santa Coloma : Ruiz, Crespo, Rodriguez, San Nicolas, Quintero, Ailton, Marin, Virgili, Remolins, Leon, Mourello.

: Ruiz, Crespo, Rodriguez, San Nicolas, Quintero, Ailton, Marin, Virgili, Remolins, Leon, Mourello. Borac: Jurkas, Carolina, Herrera, Diouf, Rogan, Grahovac, Savic, Hiros, Vukovic, Kulashin, Peric.

H2H

The first leg ended with a 4-1 victory for Santa Coloma.

Prediction

The match is expected to see the visitors dominate, as they have no room for error. However, the hosts will certainly have chances to strike back on the counter, and bookmakers have little doubt about their progression to the next round. I think Borac will manage to restore some intrigue and win this leg, but overcoming the overall deficit will require something extraordinary. My pick — away win.