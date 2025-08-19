Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.8 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the Conference League playoff round clashes is set for Thursday at the Estádio de São Miguel in Ponta Delgada, where Santa Clara will host Irish side Shamrock Rovers. I’m backing a goals market in this encounter, with promising odds for success.

Match preview

The Portuguese club has returned to the Primeira Liga and is simultaneously impressing in Europe. On their way to the playoffs, Santa Clara defeated Larne and Varaždin, showcasing solidity at the back and composure in decisive fixtures. The attacking leader is Gabriel Silva, who already has three goals in European competition this season.

However, in recent weeks, the team’s attacking output has noticeably dipped. Santa Clara lost to Moreirense and Famalicão without scoring, and also played out a goalless draw in the second leg against Larne. A three-game scoreless streak is a worrying sign ahead of a clash with such a robust opponent.

The Irish side already boasts Conference League experience, having reached the playoff stage last season. To get to this round, Shamrock edged past Molde on penalties and confidently dispatched St Joseph’s and Balkani. Their 4-0 victory over the Kosovan club was particularly impressive, showing both control and clinical finishing.

The team’s current form inspires optimism—Shamrock have kept seven clean sheets in their last nine matches. Even in domestic competition, they display reliability and the ability to control the tempo. The only downside is some inconsistency on the road, where wins come less easily than at home.

Probable lineups

Santa Clara: Batista – Lima, Rocha, Venâncio – Ferreira, Serginho, Adriano, Pereira – Lopes, Wendel, Gabriel Silva.

Batista – Lima, Rocha, Venâncio – Ferreira, Serginho, Adriano, Pereira – Lopes, Wendel, Gabriel Silva. Shamrock Rovers: McGinty – Honohan, Pico, Grace – Grant, McEneff, Healy, O’Neill, O’Sullivan – Burke, Noonan.

Match facts and head-to-head

In Santa Clara’s last five matches, at least one team failed to score.

Shamrock Rovers have kept a clean sheet in seven of their last nine games.

All six of Shamrock’s Conference League qualifiers finished with the scenario “Both teams to score – No.”

Prediction

Both teams put a strong emphasis on defense, especially the Irish side, whose clean sheet record is impressive. Santa Clara, meanwhile, are struggling to convert chances and have now gone three consecutive matches without scoring. All signs point to a low-scoring affair. Our bet: Under 2.5 goals at 1.80.