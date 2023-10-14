San Marino vs Denmark prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023

Prediction on game Total under 5.5 Odds: 1.57 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

The national teams of San Marino and Denmark will compete with each other as part of the Euro 2024 Qualification. The battle will take place at San Marino Stadium in Serravalle on Tuesday, October 17, and will start at 20:45 CET.

San Marino



The team is always considered to be the main outsider of its group. And the current qualifying cycle is no exception. I doubt that the team will be able to get at least one point.

New teams, like Gibraltar, are appearing, but San Marino is still arguing with Liechtenstein, which is another dwarf, for the last place in the UEFA rankings. Speaking about the previous year, there were the draws, but they happened in friendly matches with exotic opponents, Seychelles and San Lucia, and it conceded 3-4 goals per game in official confrontations.

Denmark



It was the Danish team that was called the undisputed favourite of its group, but, as it turned out, it has got many competitors in the struggle for the 1st place, among which one can name the Slovenians, the Finns and, unexpectedly, the Kazakhs.

Denmark faced very serious resistance and even lost the battle against the national team of Kazakhstan and also failed to defeat Slovenia. However, then the team achieved the necessary speed and is now leading the group (together with Slovenia).

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



• San Marino failed to score in 7 home matches in a row.

• The Danes won only 1 out of 4 previous confrontations on the away field.

• The opponents played against each other only once. Denmark took a home victory with a 4-0 score in March.

Prediction



This match will be a cakewalk for the guests. I think Denmark will take a convincing victory and I bet that there will be a maximum of 5 scored goals in the following battle.

