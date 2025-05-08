RU RU ES ES FR FR
San Jose vs Fluminense prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 9, 2025

San Jose vs Fluminense prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 9, 2025

GV San Jose GV San Jose
Copa Sudamericana 08 may 2025, 20:30 GV San Jose - Fluminense
-
- : -
International,
Fluminense Fluminense
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
The Matchday 4 clash of the Copa Sudamericana group stage unfolds this Friday at the Hernando Siles stadium, where local side San Jose hosts Brazil’s Fluminense. I’m backing a goals bet here with a very appealing odds line.

Match preview

San Jose have clearly fallen short of expectations at the start of their Copa Sudamericana campaign. The Bolivian club endured a miserable opening round—just one point and two defeats left them bottom of Group F. Their only positive result was a home draw in their opener against Union Espanola (1-1), which remains their sole point in the standings.

The other matches ended in disaster: three goals scored against nine conceded starkly highlight their problems up front and at the back. For example, San Jose lost to Fluminense 0-5 in their first meeting. It’s worth noting San Jose’s struggles aren’t limited to the continental stage—their domestic form is equally poor. The team is winless in seven matches across all competitions, managing just two draws in that stretch.

Fluminense, meanwhile, continue to impress in international play, topping their group after three rounds. Under Renato Gaucho, the side are tactically disciplined, focusing on defensive solidity and clinical finishing. German Cano, in particular, stands out—he remains the primary attacking threat, consistently putting opposing defenses under pressure.

Only Union Espanola have managed to halt the Brazilians so far (1-1 last round), while San Jose and Once Caldas were both defeated without reply. Fluminense also claimed a domestic league win last weekend—2-1 at home against Sport Recife. That said, prior to that, they dropped points twice—a draw with Vitoria and a loss to Botafogo. As a result, "Flu" sit fifth in the league table, three points behind leaders Palmeiras.

Probable lineups

  • San Jose: Poveda B., Ramallo J., Villamil J., Bustos R., Villamil S., Galindo S., Roca D., Lopez J., Vasquez F., Seimandi A., Becerra R.
  • Fluminense: Fabio, Rene, Freitas, Silva, Xavier, Lima, Hercules, Martinelli, Canobbio, Cano, Arias

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The sides have only met once before—Fluminense romped to a 5-0 victory in the first leg
  • San Jose are winless in five home games, losing twice
  • Both teams have scored in San Jose’s last four matches

Prediction

Trips to Bolivia are always a tough challenge for any team. Bookmakers know it too, offering solid odds of 3.15 on a Fluminense win. Initially, "Flu" were clear favorites at 2.15. My bet for this match: Both teams to score at 1.60 odds.

