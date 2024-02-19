RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions San Jose Sharks vs Vegas Golden Knights prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024

San Jose Sharks vs Vegas Golden Knights prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
San Jose Sharks vs Vegas Golden Knights prediction
San Jose Sharks San Jose Sharks
NHL 19 feb 2024, 16:00 San Jose Sharks - Vegas Golden Knights
San Jose, SAP Center
Vegas Golden Knights Vegas Golden Knights
Prediction on game Total over 5,5
Odds: 1.8

On February 19th, the San Jose Sharks will face off against the Vegas Golden Knights in an NHL match, and our resource has published a forecast for this game.

San Jose Sharks

From the start of the season, it was evident that the "Sharks" had little hope, as the team began with 11 defeats. Although San Jose occasionally managed to secure victories and even climbed out of last place in the conference, it didn't significantly alter their situation. In their last encounter, the team suffered a 3-4 defeat at home to Columbus, with the deciding goal conceded just 13 seconds before the final buzzer. This mentioned loss marked their third in four matches.

Vegas Golden Knights

The reigning champions had a strong start to the season, even leading the conference at one point, but then lost ground due to a couple of unfortunate stretches. The "Knights" are holding firm in the playoff zone, currently occupying the fifth spot in the Western Conference. The team lost their last match at home to Carolina with a score of 1-3, marking their second consecutive defeat.

Noteworthy Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • The teams have already faced each other three times this season, with Vegas emerging victorious on all occasions, albeit once the "Sharks" put up a fight, pushing the game to a shootout.
  • San Jose has only secured 9 victories in 25 encounters.
  • Vegas has had mixed results on the road, with 12 wins and 14 losses.

San Jose Sharks vs Vegas Golden Knights Prediction

One of the conference's weakest teams hosts the reigning champions, so naturally, the odds favor the visitors. Additionally, Vegas holds a psychological advantage due to their dominance in head-to-head matchups. We anticipate an exciting and entertaining battle, with the "Knights" having a clear edge in terms of success. However, we will wager on the total goals being over 5.5.

