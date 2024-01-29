San Jose Sharks vs Seattle Kraken prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024

Prediction on game Win Seattle Kraken Odds: 1.76 100% Bonus up to $108 4.75 Bet now

As part of the regular NHL season, a match between San Jose and Seattle is scheduled to take place. The game will be held overnight into Wednesday, January 31, with the kick-off planned for 04:30 Central European Time.

San Jose Sharks

San Jose is having a disappointing season, struggling to achieve positive results and not competing for a playoff spot. After 49 games, the Sharks have only secured 13 victories, with just nine of them coming in regular time. San Jose has the league's worst offense, scoring only 103 goals in the matches played.

Seattle Kraken

Seattle looks slightly better than their upcoming opponent. The Kraken are in the fight for playoff positions but currently hold the tenth place in the Western Conference standings. Jake McCann is the team's leading goal-scorer with 20 goals. Notably, the top scorer, Oliver Bjorkstrand, has only amassed 40 points (13 goals and 27 assists).

Interesting facts about the match and the history of head-to-head meetings

San Jose has won only two out of the last nine home games.

Kraken have won only twice in their last seven matches.

The teams have already met this season, with Seattle securing a dominant 7-1 victory on their home ice.

San Jose Sharks vs Seattle Kraken Prediction

San Jose's recent performances have been subpar, giving Seattle a decent chance for overall success. Considering the teams' positions in the standings, I will bet on the away team's victory.