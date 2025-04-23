San Antonio Bulo-Bulo vs Velez Sarsfield prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 24, 2025

Prediction on game Win Velez Sarsfield Odds: 1.67 Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122 4.30 Bet now

One of the matches of the third round of the Copa Libertadores will be played on Thursday at the Bolivian arena "Felix Capriles," where local side San Antonio Bulo-Bulo will face Argentine club Velez Sarsfield. I propose a bet on the outcome of this clash with a good odds.

Match Preview

The home team comes into the match after a tense 2-2 draw with "Nacional Potosi" in the Bolivian Professional Division last weekend. SA Bulo-Bulo went into halftime trailing after Diego Diellos opened the scoring in the 24th minute. However, the second half was a triumph for the locals: Juan Montenegro and Jose Martinez put them ahead by the 63rd minute. But "Nacional" managed to equalize in added time when Martin Prost set the final result.

After four rounds played in their domestic league, San Antonio is only in 10th place in the standings, having accumulated 4 points. The team has secured just one win with two losses. Meanwhile, in the Copa Libertadores, San Antonio Bulo-Bulo suffered an away defeat to "Penarol" (2-0) in the second round, which left them in third place in Group H with three points after two games.

Meanwhile, "Velez Sarsfield" approaches the game in great spirits. In the last round of the Argentine Championship, they snatched a 1-0 away win against "Talleres" from Cordoba. The only goal in the 48th minute by Maher Carrizo brought the visitors three valuable points.

Nevertheless, the team sits only in 13th place with 11 points, three points shy of the top 8. It is logical that "Velez" shifts its focus to international tournaments. In their last Copa Libertadores match, they left "Olimpia" with no chance, crushing them 4-0 away, and in the first round at home, they were stronger than Penarol (2-1).

Probable Lineups

San Antonio Bulo-Bulo : Penarrieta, Arce, Josabed, Rodriguez, Montenegro, Mendoza, Huajhuata, Merida, Otazu, Sanchez, Martinez

: Penarrieta, Arce, Josabed, Rodriguez, Montenegro, Mendoza, Huajhuata, Merida, Otazu, Sanchez, Martinez Velez Sarsfield: Marchiori, Gomez, Gomez, Fernandez, Lagos, Bouzat, Baesa, Ordonez, Pizzini, Carrizo, Romero

Match Facts and Head-to-Head

The teams have not played against each other before

Seven of Velez's last eight games in various competitions have ended with a one-goal margin

In seven of Velez's last 9 away matches, the "Both Teams to Score" bet did not win

Prediction

Bookmakers are siding with Velez in this match and offer odds of 1.67 for an away win. We believe the Argentine club will secure the victory and maintain the top position in the group.