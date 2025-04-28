RU RU ES ES FR FR
Sampdoria vs Cremonese prediction and betting tips on May 1, 2025

Sampdoria vs Cremonese prediction and betting tips on May 1, 2025

Sampdoria Sampdoria
Serie B Italy 01 may 2025, 09:00 Sampdoria - Cremonese
Italy, Genoa, Stadio Luigi Ferraris
Cremonese Cremonese
On May 1, at "Luigi Ferraris," the 36th round of Serie B in Italy will feature a match where "Sampdoria" will play against "Cremonese." I suggest betting on goals/cards/winner for this match.

"Sampdoria"

The team was great at the end of the last century. Interestingly, Genoa is now trying to capitalize on that glorious period. Players could have received guidance from Mancini in the final stretch—he won many trophies here as a forward. However, Roberto is limited to being ready to consult the new local staff led by Evani.

Evani took over as coach in April. He managed to win his debut match "straight away" against "Cittadella." They succeeded thanks to a single goal by Sibilli. However, disappointment followed against "Carrarese"—failing to respond to the opponent's sole goal, they lost again.

"Cremonese"

The club reminded everyone of itself the season before last. After a long hiatus, they returned to Serie A, but as expected, the modest newcomer couldn't gather enough points to stay among the elite.

Even at the usual and clearly weaker level, the players aren't fully meeting expectations. They, as nominal favorites, fell behind "Sassuolo," and even "Pisa." Nevertheless, it's clear that they're already preparing for the playoffs. Especially since they have been avoiding defeats since the start of spring, although there are as many draws as wins. In the last round, they managed a spectacular and, more importantly, successful 4-2 victory against "Mantova" at home.

Match facts

  • Under the new coach, "Sampdoria" has won and lost once each
  • On average, "Sampdoria" scores 1.03 goals and concedes 1.38 goals per match
  • "Cremonese" is unbeaten in five consecutive rounds

H2H

In recent years, starting from 2023, "Cremonese" victories and draws have alternated. They finished 1-1 in December.

Sampdoria vs Cremonese Prediction

Bookmakers consider the visitors as favorites, albeit not overwhelmingly. A safe bet seems to be their victory with a "0" handicap (odds - 1.68).

