Salzburg vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023

Prediction on game Draw Odds: 3.4 100% Bonus up to $100 5.00 Bet now

In the match of the second round of the group stage of the Champions League, Salzburg and Real Sociedad will meet. The meeting will take place in Austria on October 3.

"Salzburg"

This team has been playing in the group stage of the Champions League for the fifth year in a row and has already caused quite a few big sensations in Europe.

Despite this, the team has so far only managed to make it to the playoffs once. In the new season they have everything to repeat their success.

In the first round, Salzburg unexpectedly defeated Benfica, and even on their field, with a score of 2:0. The Austrians have a lower level opponent ahead of them, although Real Sociedad has been striving to regain its former glory in recent years.

"Real Sociedad"

In the new season, the Basques lost only one of nine matches. This happened in Madrid, where they lost to the local Real Madrid.

In the first round of the Champions League, the team from San Sebastian hosted the finalist of the last Champions League, Inter, and was close to winning, but lost at the end of the match - 1:1.

Now Real Sociedad goes to visit Salzburg, where they will definitely not have an easy walk.

Match prediction and statistics

The teams played each other only twice - at the stage of the 1/16 finals of the Europa League of the 2017/2018 season. Then the Austrians were stronger and went further (2:2, 2:1). Interestingly, Salzburg have only lost one of their last 8 Champions League home matches (including qualifying), with 5 wins and 2 draws.

It seems to me that in this match both teams will not rush forward headlong. A draw would be enough for the home team, but the guests are unlikely to want to give up three points to their competitors. I'll bet on a draw for 3.4.