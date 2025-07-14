RU RU ES ES FR FR
Salzburg vs Qarabag prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 15, 2025

Salzburg vs Qarabag prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 15, 2025

On July 15, 2025, a friendly clash will take place between Austria's Red Bull Salzburg and Azerbaijan's Qarabag. Let's take a look at the best bet for goals in this encounter.

Salzburg

Salzburg barely had a break after the end of the Austrian championship—they immediately headed to the Club World Cup, where they played three matches: beating Mexico's Pachuca 2-1, drawing with Al Hilal, and losing 0-3 to Real Madrid. Despite an early exit in the group stage, the Austrians gained valuable international experience.

Last season, Salzburg finished second in the Austrian Bundesliga, surrendering the title to Sturm Graz. Up next is Champions League qualification, where they'll face Norway's Brann. As part of their prep, Salzburg plans to play two friendlies—first against Qarabag, then against England's Derby County.

Qarabag

Qarabag once again confirmed their status as Azerbaijan's dominant side, clinching the league title for the fourth season in a row. Over the last 12 campaigns, they've only missed out on the trophy once—back in 2020/21, when they finished behind Neftchi Baku. After the league wrapped up, Qarabag played the Azerbaijan Cup final, narrowly losing to Sabah Baku in extra time and missing out on a domestic double.

The team kicked off their preseason with a string of friendlies. In a high-scoring contest against Metalist 1925, Qarabag lost 4-5, then traded wins in two games against Dutch outfit Twente. In Champions League qualifying, the Azeri champions will enter in the second round, facing the winner of Shelbourne vs Linfield.

Probable lineups

  • Salzburg: Zavisic, Lainer, Gadu, Rasmussen, Kratzig, Nene, Diabate, Diambo, Glukh, Baidoo, Ratkov.
  • Qarabag: Mahammadaliyev, Addai, Kabrailzada, Mutallimli, Ahmedzade, Jafarquliyev, Kashchuk, Gurbanli, Medina, A. Huseynov, B. Huseynov.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Salzburg have failed to win in 2 of their last 3 matches.
  • Qarabag have failed to win in 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • The sides met in Champions League qualifying back in 2014: each won once, but Salzburg advanced on aggregate.

Match prediction: Salzburg vs Qarabag

Both teams treat this fixture as a key stage in their buildup ahead of Champions League qualification. Salzburg are fresh off the Club World Cup, where they gained invaluable experience against top-tier opposition, while Qarabag have already played several friendlies—all of them producing goals at both ends. With both sides focusing on chemistry and no competitive pressure, expect an open game with goals from both teams. My pick: both teams to score, odds 1.5.

