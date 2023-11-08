RU RU NG NG
Salzburg vs Inter prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Salzburg vs Inter prediction
Salzburg Salzburg
Champions League Today, 15:00 Salzburg - Inter
-
- : -
International, Salzburg, Red Bull Arena
Inter Inter
Review Н2Н Tournament table
Prediction on game W2(-1)
Salzburg from Austria and Inter from Italy will meet in the fourth round of the group stage of the Champions League. Both teams have a chance to qualify from the group, which means the confrontation will be fundamental for them.

"Salzburg"

Last season's Austrian champion is third in Group D with 3 points. They achieved their only victory in the first round, when they upset Benfica away with a score of 2:0.

After this defeat, the Austrian champion lost at home to Real Sociedad (0:2) and away to Inter (1:2).

Last weekend, Salzburg defeated Tyrol on a foreign field with a score of 2:0, after which they were able to take first place in the Austrian Bundesliga.

"Inter"

The finalist of the last tournament is currently in second place in his group with 7 points. If they win, they will be guaranteed a place in the playoffs.

In the first match, they drew away from Real Sociedad (1:1), after which they were able to beat Benfica (1:0) and Salzburg (2:1).

In the domestic arena, Inter takes first place, 2 points ahead of its nearest competitor. Last weekend, the Milanese giants beat the formidable Atalanta away with a score of 2:1.

Statistics and prediction for the match

The Austrians are on a three-match streak without defeat. In addition, Salzburg have won only one victory in three of their last four matches at home.

At the same time, Inter has a seven-match unbeaten streak, and in the last four games with the participation of the Milanese, the total was 2.5 goals.

I believe that the guests will win and calmly advance from the group. I'll bet on Inter to win with a -1 handicap and odds of 1.89.

Prediction on game W2(-1)
Sport Predictions
