Salernitana vs Roma prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024

Salernitana vs Roma prediction
Serie A Italy 29 jan 2024, 14:45 Salernitana - Roma
Italy, Salerno, Stadio Arechi
Closing the 22nd round of the Italian Serie A will be the match in Salerno, where Salernitana will face the capital's Roma. Experts from Dailysports have prepared a prediction for this encounter.

Salernitana

The "Seahorses" have had a woeful season and rightfully find themselves at the bottom of the Serie A standings. Salernitana has only secured two victories, one of which was obtained at the end of last year against the same underachiever, Verona. After that, Filippo Inzaghi's team suffered three consecutive defeats. While setbacks against Juventus and Napoli are understandable, the home loss to Genoa last Sunday was particularly disheartening. Despite scoring in the second minute with a precise shot from Martegani, the "Grenades" couldn't even maintain a draw, succumbing with a scoreline of 1-2.

Roma

Away defeats to Juventus and Milan in the league, coupled with elimination from the Italian Cup at the hands of arch-rivals Lazio, have marked José Mourinho's tenure at the helm of Roma. The Romans, harboring aspirations of returning to the Champions League, placed their bet on the top-tier Portuguese manager. However, Mourinho is remembered only for his victory in the Conference League and numerous controversies. The legendary De Rossi has taken up the mantle. Under his guidance last weekend, Roma secured their first points by defeating Verona 2-1 at home. Lukaku and Pellegrini found the net against the underdog. This victory allowed the "She-Wolf" to maintain the eighth position in the league standings.

Head-to-Head History

Since Salernitana's return to Serie A in 2021, they have suffered three defeats to Roma, conceding seven goals while scoring only one. However, following that, there were two high-scoring draws with an identical scoreline of 2-2.

Salernitana vs Roma Prediction

Bookmakers believe in the Romans and assess the probability of their victory with odds of 1.70. It must be acknowledged that De Rossi has been fortunate with the schedule, facing two Serie A underdogs. Roma encountered no issues against Verona. They should be aiming to secure maximum points on Monday evening. We place our bet on Roma's win.

