Saint-Étienne vs Monaco prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025

Prediction on game W1(+1.5) Odds: 1.82 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

The 32nd round of the French championship will be played on Saturday at the Geoffroy-Guichard stadium, where local side Saint-Étienne will host Monaco. I'm backing a goals bet in this clash, with strong chances for success.

Match preview

In the previous round, Saint-Étienne stumbled once again, losing 1-3 to Strasbourg—marking their 18th defeat of this Ligue 1 campaign. Only Le Havre (19) and the already relegated Montpellier (23) have lost more. Defensive woes continue to plague Saint-Étienne: they haven't kept a clean sheet in five straight matches, and their total goals conceded has reached 71—the worst record in the league, tied with doomed Montpellier.

In the standings, Les Verts are in the danger zone—17th place, which means a direct relegation threat. However, their hopes of survival are still alive: they are just one win away from 15th place, which guarantees safety. At home, Saint-Étienne haven't impressed either—just six wins from 15 matches, with an equal number of defeats.

Monaco haven't made the most of their last two outings, settling for draws with Strasbourg (0-0) and Le Havre (1-1). Such a run of stalemates is rare for the Monegasques this season. These slip-ups have been costly: the team has dropped to fourth place, and the gap to second has widened to three points.

It's worth noting that away matches remain the Achilles' heel for Monaco—they've picked up just 19 of their 55 points on the road. Still, in the reverse fixture earlier this season, Adi Hütter's side edged Saint-Étienne with a narrow 1-0 victory.

Probable lineups

Saint-Étienne : Gauthier Larsonneur – Léo Pétrot, Mickaël Nadé, Maxime Berno, Denis Appiah – Pierre-Emmanuel Ekwah, Aimen Moueffek, Florian Tardieu – Zuriko Davitashvili, Irvin Cardona, Lucas Stassin

: Monaco: Philipp Köhn – Caio Henrique, Thilo Kehrer, Wilfried Singo, Vanderson – Lamine Camara, Denis Zakaria, Maghnes Akliouche, Breel Embolo, Eliesse Ben Seghir – Mika Biereth

Match facts and head-to-head

Monaco have beaten Saint-Étienne in their last 4 meetings

The "Over 2.5 goals" bet has landed in 4 of the last 5 matches

The "Both teams to score" bet has come through in three of the last five games

Prediction

Bookmakers are giving a clear edge to the visitors, pricing a Monaco win at around 1.40. Yet, Saint-Étienne are unbeaten in 10 of their last 13 home games against Monaco. The value here is on "Saint-Étienne +1.5 handicap" at odds of 1.82.