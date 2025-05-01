RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Ligue 1 France Saint-Étienne vs Monaco prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025

Saint-Étienne vs Monaco prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
Saint-Etienne vs Monaco prediction Photo: ligue1.fr / Author unknown
Saint-Etienne Saint-Etienne
Ligue 1 France 03 may 2025, 15:05 Saint-Etienne - Monaco
-
- : -
France, Saint-Etienne, Stade Geoffroy Guichard
Monaco Monaco
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(+1.5)
Odds: 1.82
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

The 32nd round of the French championship will be played on Saturday at the Geoffroy-Guichard stadium, where local side Saint-Étienne will host Monaco. I'm backing a goals bet in this clash, with strong chances for success.

Match preview

In the previous round, Saint-Étienne stumbled once again, losing 1-3 to Strasbourg—marking their 18th defeat of this Ligue 1 campaign. Only Le Havre (19) and the already relegated Montpellier (23) have lost more. Defensive woes continue to plague Saint-Étienne: they haven't kept a clean sheet in five straight matches, and their total goals conceded has reached 71—the worst record in the league, tied with doomed Montpellier.

In the standings, Les Verts are in the danger zone—17th place, which means a direct relegation threat. However, their hopes of survival are still alive: they are just one win away from 15th place, which guarantees safety. At home, Saint-Étienne haven't impressed either—just six wins from 15 matches, with an equal number of defeats.

Monaco haven't made the most of their last two outings, settling for draws with Strasbourg (0-0) and Le Havre (1-1). Such a run of stalemates is rare for the Monegasques this season. These slip-ups have been costly: the team has dropped to fourth place, and the gap to second has widened to three points.

It's worth noting that away matches remain the Achilles' heel for Monaco—they've picked up just 19 of their 55 points on the road. Still, in the reverse fixture earlier this season, Adi Hütter's side edged Saint-Étienne with a narrow 1-0 victory.

Probable lineups

  • Saint-Étienne: Gauthier Larsonneur – Léo Pétrot, Mickaël Nadé, Maxime Berno, Denis Appiah – Pierre-Emmanuel Ekwah, Aimen Moueffek, Florian Tardieu – Zuriko Davitashvili, Irvin Cardona, Lucas Stassin
  • Monaco: Philipp Köhn – Caio Henrique, Thilo Kehrer, Wilfried Singo, Vanderson – Lamine Camara, Denis Zakaria, Maghnes Akliouche, Breel Embolo, Eliesse Ben Seghir – Mika Biereth

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Monaco have beaten Saint-Étienne in their last 4 meetings
  • The "Over 2.5 goals" bet has landed in 4 of the last 5 matches
  • The "Both teams to score" bet has come through in three of the last five games

Prediction

Bookmakers are giving a clear edge to the visitors, pricing a Monaco win at around 1.40. Yet, Saint-Étienne are unbeaten in 10 of their last 13 home games against Monaco. The value here is on "Saint-Étienne +1.5 handicap" at odds of 1.82.

Prediction on game W1(+1.5)
Odds: 1.82
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Cruz Azul vs Tigres prediction CONCACAF Champions League Today, 22:00 Cruz Azul vs Tigres prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 2, 2025 Cruz Azul Odds: 1.89 Tigres Recommended 1Win
Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Khaleej prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 02 may 2025, 11:50 Al-Ittifaq vs Al-Khaleej prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 2, 2025 Al-Ettifaq Odds: 1.78 Al-Khaleej Bet now 1xBet
Al-Fayha vs Damac prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 02 may 2025, 12:05 Al-Fayha vs Damac prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 2, 2025 Al-Fayha Odds: 1.72 Damac Bet now 22Bet
AmaZulu vs Polokwane City prediction South African Betway Premiership 02 may 2025, 13:30 AmaZulu vs Polokwane City: Who will continue the battle for a top-5 finish? AmaZulu Odds: 1.62 Polokwane City Recommended 1Win
AC Ajaccio vs Lorient prediction Ligue 2 France 02 may 2025, 14:00 Ajaccio vs Lorient prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 2, 2025 AC Ajaccio Odds: 1.86 Lorient Bet now 1Win
Al Qadasiya vs Al Kholood prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 02 may 2025, 14:00 Al-Qadisiyah vs Al-Kholood prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 2, 2025 Al Qadasiya Odds: 1.93 Al Kholood Bet now Melbet
FC Heidenheim vs Bochum prediction Bundesliga Germany 02 may 2025, 14:30 Heidenheim vs Bochum: Who will retain their Bundesliga status? FC Heidenheim Odds: 1.79 Bochum Recommended 1Win
Watford vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction EFL Championship 03 may 2025, 07:30 Watford vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 3, 2025 Watford Odds: 1.66 Sheffield Wednesday Bet now 1xBet
Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction English Premier League 03 may 2025, 07:30 Aston Villa - Fulham prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 3 May 2025 Aston Villa Odds: 1.72 Fulham Bet now Betwinner
West Bromwich vs Luton prediction EFL Championship 03 may 2025, 07:30 West Bromwich vs Luton prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 3, 2025 West Bromwich Odds: 2.37 Luton Recommended 22Bet
Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction English Premier League 03 may 2025, 07:30 Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 May 2025 Aston Villa Odds: 1.77 Fulham Bet now 22Bet
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Stellenbosch prediction South African Betway Premiership 03 may 2025, 09:00 Golden Arrows vs Stellenbosch prediction, H2H, and probable lineups – May 3, 2025 Lamontville Golden Arrows Odds: 1.85 Stellenbosch Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
Central Coast Mariners - : - Brisbane Roar FC 02 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Central Coast Mariners
-
Brisbane Roar FC
-
05:35
AmaZulu - : - Polokwane City 02 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
AmaZulu
-
Polokwane City
-
13:30
FC Heidenheim - : - Bochum 02 may 2025, 14:30 Bundesliga Germany
FC Heidenheim
-
Bochum
-
14:30
Banfield - : - Central Cordoba de Santiago 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Banfield
-
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
14:30
Independiente Rivadavia - : - Defensa y Justicia 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Independiente Rivadavia
-
Defensa y Justicia
-
14:30
Racing Club - : - Newell's Old Boys 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Racing Club
-
Newell's Old Boys
-
14:30
Argentinos Juniors - : - Estudiantes 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Argentinos Juniors
-
Estudiantes
-
14:30
Nice - : - Reims 02 may 2025, 14:45 Ligue 1 France
Nice
-
Reims
-
14:45
Torino - : - Venezia 02 may 2025, 14:45 Serie A Italy
Torino
-
Venezia
-
14:45
Rayo Vallecano - : - Getafe 02 may 2025, 15:00 LaLiga Spain
Rayo Vallecano
-
Getafe
-
15:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 18:30 Mascherano Laments Inter Miami’s Collapse: “It’s Inconceivable” Football news Today, 18:05 Universidad de Chile Gears Up for Historic 200th Clásico Universitario Football news Today, 17:40 Pachuca Targeting Barcelona SC’s Janner Corozo After Centenary Friendly Football news Today, 17:15 Vélez President Confirms Approach to Claudio Aquino Amid Heated Assembly Football news Today, 16:50 Eight Teams, Two Spots: Apertura Playoff Race Set for Thrilling Finale Football news Today, 16:35 Argentina Set to Face Chile and Colombia in June Qualifiers, Angola Friendly on the Table Football news Today, 16:34 Manchester United matches Werder Bremen’s unique feat from 16 years ago Football news Today, 16:10 Conmebol Targets Seven Argentine Clubs Over Copa Regulations Breach Football news Today, 15:59 Scandal in Bilbao! Referee awards penalty and sends off player in Athletic vs. Man United clash Football news Today, 15:32 Tottenham score in the first minute of a European match for the first time since 1971
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores