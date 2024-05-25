RU RU
Sacramento Republic vs Birmingham Legion prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024

Another match of the regular USL Championship season will be played on Sunday evening when Sacramento Republic faces Birmingham at home. Here is the prediction for this match from the team of experts at Dailysports.

Sacramento Republic

The "Quails" are having an excellent season and currently hold the first place in the Western Conference standings. After 10 rounds, Sacramento Republic remains undefeated, with five wins and five draws. They are one point ahead of their nearest rival, New Mexico.

In their last round, Mark Briggs' team played an away match against Rhode Island, ending in a 2-2 draw. This was their second consecutive draw, following two victories. At home, Sacramento Republic has secured two wins and two draws in four matches.

Birmingham Legion

The "Legion" is in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings. In 10 matches, Birmingham has accumulated 14 points, with four wins, two draws, and four losses. Tom Soehn's team is 13 points behind the leader.

In their last round, Birmingham played a home match against Charleston and lost narrowly 0-1. This defeat was their second in the last four rounds. Regarding their away performance, Birmingham has gained 10 points from six away matches, securing three wins.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Last season, the teams drew 1-1 at Birmingham's ground.
  • In two encounters, the bet on "Total over 2.5" has never played out.
  • Sacramento Republic comes into the match after a US Open Cup victory over San Jose Earthquakes in extra time.

Sacramento Republic vs Birmingham Legion Prediction

Bookmakers favor the hosts with a fairly good odds of 1.69. Despite possible fatigue after their cup match, we believe the "Quails" will win this match.

