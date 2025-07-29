Sabah vs Petrocub prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025

Prediction on game Win Sabah FK half time / Win Sabah FK full time Odds: 2.15 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the matches in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League will take place on Thursday at the Bank Respublika Arena in Masazir, where Azerbaijan’s Sabah hosts Moldova’s Petrocub. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with strong odds of success.

Match preview

Sabah continues gaining valuable European experience and has already shown plenty of fighting spirit this campaign—they only lost to a solid Slovenian side Celje in the Europa League qualifiers after extra time. However, in the Conference League, the “Pinks” confidently took the first leg against Petrocub, winning 2-0 away, and now can calmly see the job through on home turf.

Sabah had a very active transfer window, strengthening the squad with quality signings. The team is playing attacking football (averaging 2.5 goals per match over the last six games) and knows how to start strong, just as they did in the Azerbaijan Cup final against Qarabag. Given their motivation and superior class, we expect Sabah to press from the opening whistle.

Petrocub is a solid but limited side in terms of potential. They won the Moldovan championship, but last season in Europe, the Moldovans struggled: in the Conference League group stage, they finished last, losing all key matches.

This campaign is also proving challenging—Petrocub edged past a weak Birkirkara, but against Sabah immediately faced a much higher level of opposition. The 0-2 home defeat leaves them with little choice—they’ll have to take risks, which will expose their defense from the very first minutes.

Probable lineups

Sabah : Pokatilov, Zedadka, Nogueira, Solve, Dashdamirov, Nuriyev, Lepinica, Khaibulayev, Aliyev, Mikels, Shafranko

: Pokatilov, Zedadka, Nogueira, Solve, Dashdamirov, Nuriyev, Lepinica, Khaibulayev, Aliyev, Mikels, Shafranko Petrocub: Smalenea, Bors, Mudrak, Potirnice, Zhordan, Demian, Douania, Lungu, Puskas, Pletica, Ambros

Match facts and head-to-head

Sabah confidently won the first leg 2-0 away.

Last European campaign, Petrocub finished bottom of their group (36th out of 36).

Sabah has scored at least two goals in four of their last six matches.

Prediction

Sabah boasts greater technical ability, plays at home, and already holds a comfortable advantage from the first leg. Petrocub will have to attack, which opens space for the hosts’ quick counters. We expect the Azerbaijanis to score first and be leading at halftime.