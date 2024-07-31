Sabah Baku vs Maccabi Haifa Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 2,5 Odds: 1.95 Betwinner Bonus Code DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied 4.75 Bet now

On August 1, there will be a lot of Conference League qualification games, Sabah Baku - Maccabi Haifa will play their return match. Dailysports experts have prepared their prediction for the upcoming battle.

Sabah Baku

Azerbaijani club last season finished third in the domestic arena, the most frustrating thing is that from the second Zira lagged behind only on additional indicators. The team started its struggle in the Conference League qualification from the second round.

Sabah was not afraid of the famous opponent, played a quality match, worked well in defense and realized a lot in attack, which allowed to win a victory with a resounding score. Pathway to the next round is not yet formalized, the opponent is dangerous and can still give a serious fight.

Maccabi Haifa

The famous Israeli club last season lost the fight for the championship, taking the second line, so they play in the Conference League. Maccabi's home match was played on a neutral field, but this is not an excuse for failure in the said game.

The team had more possession of the ball, had more dangerous attacks, but had problems in the final stage, because in the end the opponent had more shots on goal. Perhaps not everything is not in order with the physical form, because three goals were conceded after 60 minutes. To pass to the next round requires a feat that is realistic to accomplish.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

The first meeting between these teams ended in a sensational 3-0 victory for Sabah.

Sabah won the last three home meetings, while Maccabi won the last four away matches.

The bookmakers' odds are as follows: W1 - 3.25, X - 3.4, W2 - 2.2.

Sabah Baku vs Maccabi Haifa Prediction

It will be an intriguing and difficult match, Maccabi will run to win back, but Sabah can play according to the score, although they do not want to close in front of their audience. It is quite possible that the teams will be able to show effective soccer. I suggest betting on the total more than 2.5 goals.

