ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Rwanda vs Benin. H2H, lineups, and match prediction — October 10, 2025

Rwanda vs Benin. H2H, lineups, and match prediction — October 10, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Rwanda vs Benin prediction cecafaonline.com
Rwanda Rwanda
World Cup Qualification CAF (Round 9) 10 oct 2025, 12:00
- : -
International,
Benin Benin
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.5
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

On October 10, as part of the ninth round of World Cup qualification, Rwanda will host Benin on home turf. Learn more about both teams and get our match prediction in the article below.

See also: Sudan vs Mauritania prediction and betting tips 10 Оctober 2025

Match preview

Rwanda continues its World Cup campaign after eight rounds: the national team has collected 11 points, as many as Nigeria, but sits lower in the standings due to an inferior goal difference.

In their last four qualifiers, Rwanda suffered two defeats—both at the hands of Nigeria (0-1, 0-2). The Rwandans struggled to create any real chances against top-tier opposition. Aside from that, they drew at home with Lesotho (1-1) and secured a narrow away win over Zimbabwe (1-0). Under Adel Amrouche, the team favors a defensive approach, utilizing quick vertical attacks. Rwanda boasts the best defense in the group, but also the weakest attack—just five goals scored and conceded.

Benin, surprisingly for many, tops Group C after eight rounds: the team has 14 points, the same as South Africa, but holds first place thanks to a superior goal difference.

In their last four outings, Benin lost only once: in a head-to-head clash, they were defeated by South Africa 0-2, barely creating any threats in front of the South African goal and making costly errors at the back. They also drew with Zimbabwe (1-1). In the most recent rounds under Gernot Rohr, Benin defeated Zimbabwe (1-0) and Lesotho (4-0). The team plays pragmatic football, focusing on ball control and creating chances through set plays and build-ups.

Probable lineups

Rwanda: Ntawari, Kavita, Mutsinzi, Manzi, Niyomugabo, Mugisha, Muhire, Bizimana, Mugisha J, Biramahire, Kwizera

Benin: Dandjinou, Moumini, Verdon, Tidjani, Roche, Imourane, D'Almeida, Olaytan, Aloko, Hountondji, Mouneye

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the last five meetings, Benin have claimed three wins, with one draw and one win for Rwanda
  • Rwanda have won just one of their last six matches
  • In four of Benin's last five matches, only one team found the net

Prediction

I expect both teams to play cautiously, with few clear-cut chances, each waiting for the other's mistake. My prediction: total goals under 2.5 at 1.5 odds

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.5
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Nicaragua vs Haiti prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 20:00 Nicaragua vs Haiti prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 10, 2025 Nicaragua Odds: 1.7 Haiti Recommended Melbet
Honduras vs Costa Rica prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 22:00 Honduras vs Costa Rica: Can Costa Rica Overtake Honduras in the Standings? Honduras Odds: 1.8 Costa Rica Bet now 1xBet
Japan vs Paraguay prediction Friendly International 10 oct 2025, 06:20 Japan vs Paraguay: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 10, 2025 Japan Odds: 1.7 Paraguay Bet now 1xBet
Togo vs DR Congo prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 10 oct 2025, 09:00 Togo vs DR Congo: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 10, 2025 Togo Odds: 2.15 DR Congo Recommended 1xBet
Sudan vs Mauritania prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 10 oct 2025, 09:00 Sudan vs Mauritania prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 10, 2025 Sudan Odds: 1.78 Mauritania Bet now 1xBet
Seychelles vs Ivory Coast prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 10 oct 2025, 09:00 Seychelles vs Ivory Coast prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 10, 2025 Seychelles Odds: 1.77 Ivory Coast Bet now Mostbet
Gambia vs Gabon prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 10 oct 2025, 09:00 Gambia vs Gabon prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 10, 2025 Gambia Odds: 1.53 Gabon Recommended 1xBet
Kazakhstan vs Liechtenstein prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 10 oct 2025, 10:00 Kazakhstan vs Liechtenstein prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 10, 2025 Kazakhstan Odds: 1.53 Liechtenstein Bet now 1xBet
Bolivia vs Jordan prediction Friendly International 10 oct 2025, 12:00 Bolivia vs Jordan: Who Will Prevail in the Friendly Clash? Bolivia Odds: 1.79 Jordan Bet now 1xBet
Sao Tome and Principe vs Tunisia prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 10 oct 2025, 12:00 São Tomé and Príncipe vs Tunisia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 10, 2025 Sao Tome and Principe Odds: 1.65 Tunisia Recommended 1xBet
Zimbabwe vs South Africa prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 10 oct 2025, 12:00 Zimbabwe vs South Africa prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 10, 2025 Zimbabwe Odds: 1.75 South Africa Bet now Mostbet
Sweden vs Switzerland prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 10 oct 2025, 14:45 Sweden vs Switzerland: Can Sweden Claim Their First Win of the Qualifiers? Sweden Odds: 1.94 Switzerland Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores