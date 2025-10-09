Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.5 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On October 10, as part of the ninth round of World Cup qualification, Rwanda will host Benin on home turf. Learn more about both teams and get our match prediction in the article below.

Match preview

Rwanda continues its World Cup campaign after eight rounds: the national team has collected 11 points, as many as Nigeria, but sits lower in the standings due to an inferior goal difference.

In their last four qualifiers, Rwanda suffered two defeats—both at the hands of Nigeria (0-1, 0-2). The Rwandans struggled to create any real chances against top-tier opposition. Aside from that, they drew at home with Lesotho (1-1) and secured a narrow away win over Zimbabwe (1-0). Under Adel Amrouche, the team favors a defensive approach, utilizing quick vertical attacks. Rwanda boasts the best defense in the group, but also the weakest attack—just five goals scored and conceded.

Benin, surprisingly for many, tops Group C after eight rounds: the team has 14 points, the same as South Africa, but holds first place thanks to a superior goal difference.

In their last four outings, Benin lost only once: in a head-to-head clash, they were defeated by South Africa 0-2, barely creating any threats in front of the South African goal and making costly errors at the back. They also drew with Zimbabwe (1-1). In the most recent rounds under Gernot Rohr, Benin defeated Zimbabwe (1-0) and Lesotho (4-0). The team plays pragmatic football, focusing on ball control and creating chances through set plays and build-ups.

Probable lineups

Rwanda: Ntawari, Kavita, Mutsinzi, Manzi, Niyomugabo, Mugisha, Muhire, Bizimana, Mugisha J, Biramahire, Kwizera

Benin: Dandjinou, Moumini, Verdon, Tidjani, Roche, Imourane, D'Almeida, Olaytan, Aloko, Hountondji, Mouneye

Match facts and head-to-head

In the last five meetings, Benin have claimed three wins, with one draw and one win for Rwanda

Rwanda have won just one of their last six matches

In four of Benin's last five matches, only one team found the net

Prediction

I expect both teams to play cautiously, with few clear-cut chances, each waiting for the other's mistake. My prediction: total goals under 2.5 at 1.5 odds