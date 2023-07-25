Prediction on game Win Union St.Gilloise Odds: 1.99 100% Bonus up to $100 4.50 Bet now

On July 28, Stade Joseph Marien (Brussels) will host the match of the 1st round of the Jupiler Pro League, in which Royal Union will compete with Anderlecht. The battle will start at 20:45 CET.

Royal Union



The club experienced a real renaissance a couple of years ago. It is not known whether Tony Bloom, the owner of Brighton Albion, knew, when he entered the Belgian market, that he was acquiring an 11-time national champion in 2018. The answer can be “No”, especially since the last golden medals were taken more than 80 years earlier, in 1935. One way or another, “the Union 60” “made some noise” in the last but one season. Only having being promoted after a very long pause into the Jupiler Pro League, the newcomer won a regular tournament. And only the so-called “champion’s confrontation” brought Brugge, it seems due to experience, a possibility to displace a daring contender. The next season was already less bright, but, at the same time, it turned out to reach the quarter-finals in the Europa League and become the 3rd in the final table at the inner arena. However, the management did not keep the creator of these successes, Gerets, and he left in the summer, having quarrelled when agreeing on a contract extension. He was replaced by Blessin, whose previous place of work was Genoa. It is reasonable to mention that the German specialist has already worked in Belgium earlier.

Anderlecht



The team took its 34th league title in 2017. It is obvious that the unfortunate period for the ambitious “Purple and Whites”, to be frank, dragged on. And it is reasonable to say that the previous season was especially painful. At the same time, it is impossible to blame Kompany: Vincent, after the 3rd place in 2021/2022, went to “lift” Burnley from the Championship, and he did it in a pretty brilliant way. Playing already without him, the ambitious club collapsed to the 11th place – such a failure has not happened since the 30s of the previous century. It is noteworthy that Riemer was left in the coaching position, apparently deciding that the reason was not in the young Danish specialist. Still, Brian must understand that now, from the very first rounds of a new draw, it is necessary to give a result.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Anderlecht won in February 2021 – that happened in the cup confrontation. Still, then, Union won for 6 times in a row.

Predictions



Bookmakers do not believe that “the Purple and Whites” will be able to sharply add in the game. Let’s agree and bet on the victory of the hosts (odd: 1.99).

