Royal Union SG vs Leuven: Who will claim their first win of the season?

Royal Union SG vs Leuven: Who will claim their first win of the season?

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Union Saint-Gilloise vs OH Leuven prediction Photo: https://x.com/unionstgilloise
Union Saint-Gilloise
03 aug 2025, 12:30
- : -
Belgium, Brussels, Stade Joseph Marien
OH Leuven
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Union Saint-Gilloise Total over 2
Odds: 1.75
In the second round of the Belgian Jupiler League, Royal Union SG will face Leuven. The match is set for Sunday, August 3, at 18:30 Central European Time. Here’s our detailed preview and prediction for this encounter.

Royal Union SG vs Leuven: Match preview

Last season, Royal Union clinched their first-ever Belgian championship, edging out Club Brugge by just three points. This historic triumph is one they’ll be eager to replicate. However, the new campaign hasn’t started as smoothly. Union Saint-Gilloise kicked off with the Belgian Super Cup, falling narrowly to Brugge 1-2. In their league opener, they drew 1-1 with Antwerp. Despite the result, Union looked sharp, creating several clear-cut chances to win, but their finishing let them down. In pre-season, the team played four friendlies: two wins, one draw, and one loss.

Leuven, meanwhile, were eyeing a place in the Conference League last season, but inconsistent results left them 11th in the standings. Ahead of this campaign, Leuven played three friendlies, picking up two wins and one defeat. In the first league round, they faced a resilient and balanced Charleroi side. Leuven led 2-0 by the 90th minute but somehow conceded twice in the final four minutes, settling for a 2-2 draw.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Royal Union SG have won just one of their last five matches.
  • Leuven are unbeaten in three straight games: one draw and two wins.
  • Royal Union have scored at least once in four consecutive matches, while Leuven have found the net in five straight.
  • In their last head-to-head, Royal Union won 2-1. Leuven’s last victory in Saint-Gilles dates back to 2021.

Probable line-ups

  • Royal Union: Shambaere; Mac Allister, Burgess, Leysen; Castro-Montes, Vangut, Van de Perre, Niang; Ait El Hadj; David, Florucz
  • Leuven: Leysen; Hill, Ominami, Pleitinkx, Akimoto; Vertrate, Schrijvers; Balikwisha, Mertens, Verlinden; Traore

Prediction

Royal Union’s start was underwhelming, but they now have a golden chance to secure their first win. The opposition clearly lacks the same quality, and with Union playing at home, I’m backing the hosts’ individual total over 2 at odds of 1.75.

Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
