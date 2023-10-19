Rotherham vs Ipswich Town prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023

Prediction on game W2(-1) Odds: 1.8 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On October 20, in the match of the 12th round of the English Championship, a meeting will take place in which Rotherham will host one of the leaders of the standings, Ipswich Town.

Rotherham

The team does not have stars on its roster and it was immediately clear to many that they would not fight to reach the playoffs. At the same time, the team is also unable to fight for survival.

After 11 rounds played, they occupy the penultimate place in the standings, with only six points to their name. Rotherham have one win and three draws. The team lost the rest of the matches.

In the last round, Rotherham played away against Southampton and defended a draw. The meeting ended with the score 1:1.

Ipswich Town

The “townspeople” have every chance of starting the new season among the elite of English football. After 11 rounds, the team is in second place in the standings and has 28 points. Ipswich Town are eight points clear of their closest rival. At the same time, the team is two points behind the leading Leicester.

Ipswich Town have entered the new season very well and now have nine wins, one draw and one defeat.

Match forecast

The teams played 37 matches between themselves and Ipswich had the minimal advantage. The visitors have won 16 head-to-head matches, while Rotherham have three fewer victories.

Bookmakers believe that the guests have a better chance of winning. I agree with this opinion and decided to bet on Ipswich Town to win with a -1 handicap. They offer a coefficient of 1.8 for this.