RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Rotherham United vs Hull City prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024

Rotherham United vs Hull City prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Rotherham vs Hull prediction
Rotherham Rotherham
Championship England 13 feb 2024, 14:45 Rotherham - Hull
-
- : -
England, Rotherham, New York Stadium
Hull Hull
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2
Odds: 1.59
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On February 13th, the primary focus of football betting enthusiasts will be on the Championship rather than the Champions League, where only two matches will take place. Here's our prediction for the match between Rotherham United and Hull City.

Rotherham United

After 30 Championship rounds, Rotherham is the main contender for relegation. The team sits at the bottom of the league table, and it would take a miracle to retain their status in the division, as they are 12 points adrift from the 21st position. In the last round, the club lost away to strong Leeds United with a score of 0-3. "The Millers" rarely win, managing to secure victory in only 3 out of 30 matches, thus their current last place seems justified.

Hull City

"The Tigers" are currently eighth in the championship, trailing the top 6 by only two points with a game in hand. In the last round, Hull lost at home to Swansea with a 0-1 scoreline, conceding an early goal which proved to be the only one in the match. This defeat halted their two-match winning streak. The chances of reaching the playoffs exist, and this fact should motivate the players.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the first-round encounter, Hull City secured a convincing 4-1 home victory, scoring three goals by the 20th minute. Rotherham has only won 3 out of 15 home matches, with 6 losses and 6 draws. Hull has had mixed results away from home, with 6 wins, 6 losses, and 2 draws.

Rotherham United vs Hull City Prediction

The guests are favored in this matchup, as very few believe in Rotherham's survival. Previous encounters between these teams have often been high-scoring, but bookmakers aren't expecting much excitement this time around. We believe a wager on over 2.5 goals is reasonable.

Prediction on game Total over 2
Odds: 1.59
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Samsunspor vs Antalyaspor prediction Super Lig Turkey Today, 12:00 Samsunspor vs Antalyaspor prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Samsunspor Odds: 1.75 Antalyaspor Recommended MelBet
Kayserispor vs Besiktas prediction Super Lig Turkey Today, 12:00 Kayserispor vs Besiktas prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Kayserispor Odds: 1.7 Besiktas Bet now MelBet
Real Valladolid vs Albacete prediction Segunda Division Spain Today, 14:30 Real Valladolid vs Albacete prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Real Valladolid Odds: 1.93 Albacete Bet now MelBet
Saint-Etienne vs Troyes prediction Ligue 2 France Today, 14:45 Saint-Étienne vs Troyes prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Saint-Etienne Odds: 1.89 Troyes Recommended MelBet
Juventus vs Udinese prediction Serie A Italy Today, 14:45 Juventus vs Udinese prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Juventus Odds: 1.41 Udinese Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Basketball news Today, 10:57 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Football news Today, 10:33 Barcelona thinks to hire former Real Madrid player as coach Football news Today, 10:24 Chelsea is preparing for a summer clear-out. The amount they plan to receive for players is known Basketball news Today, 10:07 In Germany, a young Ukrainian basketball player was tragically slain Football news Today, 10:02 Ten Hag personally requested Manchester United management to sign a World Cup champion Football news Today, 09:49 Sevilla sets sights on Arsenal defender Hockey news Today, 09:32 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Football news Today, 09:09 PSG makes a midfielder from an EPL club its main transfer target for the summer Football news Today, 09:04 Copenhagen vs Manchester City. Predicted line-ups and latest news Football news Today, 08:33 Mourinho could take charge of a European giant. He has previously been flirted with them
Sport Predictions
Football Today Samsunspor vs Antalyaspor prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football Today Kayserispor vs Besiktas prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football Today Real Valladolid vs Albacete prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football Today Saint-Étienne vs Troyes prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football Today Juventus vs Udinese prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football Today Almeria vs Athletic prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football Today Crystal Palace vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 by Miguel Solomons Football Today Arouca vs Porto prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Basketball Today Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024 Basketball Today Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024