Rotherham United vs Hull City prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 2 Odds: 1.59 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On February 13th, the primary focus of football betting enthusiasts will be on the Championship rather than the Champions League, where only two matches will take place. Here's our prediction for the match between Rotherham United and Hull City.

Rotherham United

After 30 Championship rounds, Rotherham is the main contender for relegation. The team sits at the bottom of the league table, and it would take a miracle to retain their status in the division, as they are 12 points adrift from the 21st position. In the last round, the club lost away to strong Leeds United with a score of 0-3. "The Millers" rarely win, managing to secure victory in only 3 out of 30 matches, thus their current last place seems justified.

Hull City

"The Tigers" are currently eighth in the championship, trailing the top 6 by only two points with a game in hand. In the last round, Hull lost at home to Swansea with a 0-1 scoreline, conceding an early goal which proved to be the only one in the match. This defeat halted their two-match winning streak. The chances of reaching the playoffs exist, and this fact should motivate the players.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the first-round encounter, Hull City secured a convincing 4-1 home victory, scoring three goals by the 20th minute. Rotherham has only won 3 out of 15 home matches, with 6 losses and 6 draws. Hull has had mixed results away from home, with 6 wins, 6 losses, and 2 draws.

Rotherham United vs Hull City Prediction

The guests are favored in this matchup, as very few believe in Rotherham's survival. Previous encounters between these teams have often been high-scoring, but bookmakers aren't expecting much excitement this time around. We believe a wager on over 2.5 goals is reasonable.