On August 3, Lerkendal Stadion (Trondheim) will host the second leg of the 1/4 finals of the Europa Conference League Qualification, in which Rosenborg will compete with Crusaders. The battle will start at 19:00 CET.

Rosenborg



The club still holds the undisputed leadership in the number of championship titles – there are 26 of them. Still, the previous golden period with 4 Eliteserien trophies in 2015-2018 was followed by the secondary roles for “the Troll Children”. For instance, they were in the 3rd place in the previous season. Moreover, they completely failed the starting segment now and, even adding in the game in the summer, the team is “hanging” below the so-called “equator” of the table. The failures also affected the performance at the international arena. Being a repeated participant in the main round of the Champions League, the last time it played at the group stage was in the Europa League in 2019 – the club was relegated in the qualification twice then. Moreover, the Norwegian club skipped the previous season. Having returned there at the end of July, the teams were alternately in the lead and eventually ended up with a spectacular 2-2 draw in Northern Ireland.

Crusaders



The team quite often pleases its fans in recent years. First, 3 championship titles were taken in 4 years, in 2015-2018. And then, having lost the positions in the Premiership, it partially compensated for this by the fact that both the previous year and this spring “the Hatchetmen” won the Northern Irish Cup. This made it possible to start at the international arena. Still, it’s not possible to linger there; on the other hand, the team overcame at least one opponent in the previous attempts, in 2019 and 2022. In this regard, one can already consider the start to be successful – after all, the Northern Irish club was able to knock out Haka. Even the game practice did not help the Finnish team – “the Crues” played a spectacular draw on the away field, after which Heatley scored the only goal in Belfast. There were enough balls last Thursday – 2 for each side.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The clubs played in the qualification twice in a row, in 2012-2013. Then all 4 battles were won by Rosenborg.

Predictions



Bookmakers consider the Norwegian team to be a clear favourite of the following battle. Still, taking into account the first match, it is worth stopping at the offer in the form of “total: over 2.5” (odd: 1.66).

