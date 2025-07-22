RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Rosenborg vs Banga prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 24, 2025

Rosenborg vs Banga prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 24, 2025

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Rosenborg vs Banga Gargzdai prediction Photo: lavenir.net/ Author unknownn
Rosenborg
24 july 2025, 12:00
- : -
International, Trondheim, Lerkendal Stadion
Banga Gargzdai
Prediction on game Total under 4
Odds: 1.53
In the second qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League, Rosenborg will face off against Banga. The match is set to take place in Trondheim on Thursday, July 24, with kick-off scheduled for 18:00 Central European Time. I’m offering a bet on the total goals scored in this game.

Match preview

The Norwegian giants, with a rich European pedigree, enter this clash as clear favorites. Rosenborg’s results have dipped in recent years, and they haven't clinched gold medals since 2018. Since then, the team often finishes among the leaders but hasn’t been able to seriously contest for the title.

This season looks to be no exception. Rosenborg has fallen behind the frontrunners and currently sits only fifth in the Norwegian top division. The team has already crashed out of the national cup and is now looking to make a return to the main stage of European competition.

Under Johansson’s guidance, Rosenborg is showing progress, becoming a more balanced and aggressive side. Their home ground remains a fortress: in Trondheim, the team traditionally plays attacking football, pressing high and utilizing dynamic wing play.

The squad has seen significant changes, especially in attack, with the departures of Nypan and Broholm. Nypan became a record sale, moving to Manchester City, while Broholm was transferred to Lille for €6 million.

Lithuanian side Banga enters this round as the underdog, having secured a spot in the tournament by finishing fifth in their domestic championship last season. This campaign, they find themselves near the relegation zone, struggling in the lower half of the table.

Banga typically plays on the counter, even in their domestic league. The squad lacks the quality to control possession, so against Rosenborg they’ll likely rely on a deep-lying defense and rare counterattacks.

When facing stronger opposition, Banga usually sits back and focuses on defensive solidity. However, their backline is far from perfect, especially in aerial duels and against rapid wing play. Positional defensive issues and the overall gap in quality make Banga vulnerable against Rosenborg, especially away from home.

Match facts

  • Rosenborg have won just one of their last seven matches.
  • The Norwegian side has not lost at home since October last year.
  • Banga are winless in four consecutive matches.
  • The Lithuanian team has failed to score in their last two away games.
  • Rosenborg averages 1.4 goals per home game, while Banga scores an average of 0.8 goals per away match.

Probable lineups

  • Rosenborg: Tangvik, Vítry, Ceïde, Nemcik, Pereira, Väisänen, Selnaes, Zeidan, Holm, Seide, Islamović.
  • Banga: Bertasius, Antuzis, Simao, Malzinskas, Hugo Figueiredo, Ramanauskas, Laton, Magdusauskas, Srebalius, Ambrazaitis, Emsis.

H2H

These teams have never met before.

Prediction

Rosenborg has every chance to secure a comfortable advantage and potentially settle the tie in the first leg. The Norwegian side is aggressive at home, while Banga will likely play with a deep defensive block. However, Banga will struggle to keep up with Rosenborg’s relentless attack. The visitors may find it hard to withstand the pressing and pace on the flanks, especially in the second half. I’m backing the total goals to be under 4 for this match.

Comments
