On Sunday, October 12, Austria travel to Romania for a crucial 2026 World Cup qualifying match. The game kicks off at 8:45 p.m. CET, and here’s my betting suggestion for this encounter.

Romania vs Austria: Match Preview

Romania are still fighting to stay in contention for a top-two finish in their qualifying group — and their chances remain alive. The Romanians have collected seven points from five matches, trailing second-placed Bosnia by six. However, Bosnia have played one match more, which keeps Romania’s hopes intact. Importantly, the two sides will face each other again later, and Bosnia still have to travel to Austria. This means that even if Romania lose to Austria, they can still challenge for second place — provided they beat Bosnia away (having lost 0–1 at home) and hope Bosnia drop points against Austria.

Austria, meanwhile, are in superb form and leading the group with authority. They sit two points ahead of Bosnia and have a game in hand. The Austrians have won all five of their qualifying matches so far: 2–1 against Romania, 4–0 and 10–0 versus San Marino, 1–0 over Cyprus, and 2–1 against Bosnia. They’ve scored 19 goals and conceded only two. A win in Bucharest would extend their lead to five points, and the November clash with Cyprus could then become decisive. Simply put, if Austria win their next two matches, they will secure a place at the World Cup.

Match Facts and Head-to-Head

Romania have lost just one of their last four matches.

Austria have won their last five games with an aggregate score of 19–2.

Austria defeated Romania 2–1 in their previous meeting.

Probable Lineups

Romania: Radu; Rațiu, Popescu, Burcă, Opruț; R. Marin, M. Marin, Screciu; Man, Drăguș, Dobre

Austria: Pentz; Posch, Danso, Alaba, Prass; Laimer, Seiwald; Schmid, Gregoritsch, Sabitzer; Arnautović

Prediction

Romania are a solid side, but Austria are in outstanding form and have been dominant throughout qualifying. It won’t be easy for the visitors, yet Austria’s quality and momentum should see them through. My recommendation: a bet on Austria to win.