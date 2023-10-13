RU RU NG NG
Romania vs Andorra prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Romania vs Andorra prediction
Romania Romania
European Championship 15 oct 2023, 14:45 Romania - Andorra
-
- : -
International, Bucharest, Arena Nationala
Andorra Andorra
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-2)
Odds: 1.67

The national teams of Romania and Andorra will play against each other as part of the Euro 2024 Qualification. The battle will take place at Stadionul Naţional in Bucharest on Sunday, October 15, and will start at 20:45 CET.

Romania


The national team was pretty good during the time of Hagi and other talents at the end of the previous century. Nothing like that can be even approximately repeated. It only made it to the Euro 2016, although there happened 1 draw and a couple of defeats. Still, now the team was really lucky with the draw, and it is quite possible to finish in the 2nd position in the group.

“The Yellows” started well – they beat a couple of outsiders, Andorra and Belarus, in the spring and shared the points with stronger Kosovo and Switzerland in June. Then there were a draw in the struggle with Israel and a victory in the battle against Kosovo. This time, the Romanians are undefeated and take the 2nd position in the group.

Andorra


The guests can consider their task completed, since they have already collected the points in the current qualifying tournament. The Andorran team played a draw in the confrontations with the teams of Kosovo and Belarus, which can be called a great success.

It is pretty interesting to mention that the previous qualifying cycle of the European Championship brought the Andorrans 4 points in 10 matches.

Generally speaking, no one has ever considered Andorra as a serious rival. Its main task will be to leave the field with a decent score after the match against Romania, which will take place on the away arena.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


• Romania undisputedly scored in 5 consecutive home matches.
• Andorra has 2 away wins in 2 previous years.
• The Romanians won all 5 head-to-head battles with a total score of 17-1.

Prediction


Bookmakers don’t believe that Andorra will score a single goal in the upcoming match and give pretty good odds for total “over”. However, I suggest betting on the hosts to win with “a -2 goal handicap”.

Prediction on game W1(-2)
Odds: 1.67

