RU RU
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Roman Safiullin vs Carlos Alcaraz Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024

Roman Safiullin vs Carlos Alcaraz Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Roman Safiullin vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction Photo: https://www.eurosport.com/ Author unknown
Roman Safiullin Roman Safiullin
Olympics 2024. Men`s single Today, 07:30 Roman Safiullin - Carlos Alcaraz
Paris, Stade Roland-Garros
Carlos Alcaraz Carlos Alcaraz
Prediction on game Total over 18
Odds: 1.74
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

In the third round of the Olympic Games, Roman Safiullin - Carlos Alcaraz will meet in the men's tennis tournament. The prediction for the match between these athletes was made by Dailysports analysts.

Roman Safiullin

Safiullin got to the Olympics as a neutral tennis player, although his season is frankly unsuccessful, he played his best tournament at the beginning of the year, when he reached the semifinals in Brisbane. In a week the athlete will be 27 years old, he is ranked 66th in the world classification.

At this tournament he managed to pass serious guys, Chilean Tabilo - 6:4, 6:4, as well as Argentine Etcheverry - 6:0, 7:6. Both of the mentioned opponents were higher in the rankings and felt great on the ground, but at the same time they managed to beat them, so you can catch the courage.

Carlos Alcaraz

The Spanish athlete is one of the best tennis players of the new generation, only this year he managed to win two Slams, proving how good he is. At the Olympics, Alcaraz is quoted as one of the main contenders for gold.

Things are going well so far, he managed to beat Lebanese Hadi Habib 6:3, 6:1 in the first round, and in the second match was a 6:1, 7:6 win over Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor. Alcaraz is also playing successfully in doubles so far, together with Rafa Nadal himself, they made it to the quarterfinals. The athlete is only 21 years old and is ranked third in the world rankings.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of personal meetings

  • Tennis players played each other only once, it was last year at the hard-court tournament in Paris, then unexpectedly Safiullin won in two sets - 6:3, 6:4.
  • Safiullin frankly weak playing on the ground this season, 5 wins in 12 meetings, Alcaraz won on this surface 14 matches out of 17.
  • Bookmakers' quotes: W1 - 15, W2 - 1.01.

Roman Safiullin vs Carlos Alcaraz Prediction

Based on the odds, no intrigue is expected in this pairing, Alcaraz is stronger and should pass on without problems. Safiullin is one of those middling players who can cause problems for the top players. I bet on a total of more than 18 games in this confrontation.

Prediction on game Total over 18
Odds: 1.74
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Australia vs USA prediction Summer Olympics Women Today, 13:00 USA will win their third game in the group! Australia vs USA Prediction Australia Odds: 1.6 USA Recommended MelBet
Zambia vs Germany prediction Summer Olympics Women Today, 13:00 Zambia Woman vs Germany Woman prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024 Zambia Odds: 1.9 Germany Bet now MelBet
Partizan Belgrade vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction Champions League Qualification Today, 14:00 We're waiting for the guests to win! Partizan vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction Partizan Belgrade Odds: 1.65 Dynamo Kyiv Bet now MelBet
Marta Kostyuk vs Donna Vekic prediction Olympics 2024. Women`s Single Today, 14:30 Marta Kostyuk vs Donna Vekic Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Marta Kostyuk Odds: 1.65 Donna Vekic Recommended 1xBet
Austria Wien vs Ilves prediction Conference League Qualification Today, 14:30 Austria vs Ilves Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Austria Wien Odds: 1.64 Ilves Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming matches
All
Auda 0 - 0 Cliftonville Today, 11:00 Conference League Qualification.
Auda
0
Cliftonville
0
11’
Japan 0 - 0 Nigeria Today, 11:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Japan
0
Nigeria
0
11’
Brazil 0 - 0 Spain Today, 11:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Brazil
0
Spain
0
11’
Haecken - : - F91 Dudelange Today, 13:00 Conference League Qualification.
Haecken
-
F91 Dudelange
-
13:00
Fehervar FC - : - Sumqayit Today, 13:00 Conference League Qualification.
Fehervar FC
-
Sumqayit
-
13:00
RFS - : - Bodoe/Glimt Today, 13:00 Champions League Qualification.
RFS
-
Bodoe/Glimt
-
13:00
Zambia - : - Germany Today, 13:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Zambia
-
Germany
-
13:00
Australia - : - USA Today, 13:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Australia
-
USA
-
13:00
FC Midtjylland - : - UE Santa Coloma Today, 13:15 Champions League Qualification.
FC Midtjylland
-
UE Santa Coloma
-
13:15
Partizan Belgrade - : - Dynamo Kyiv Today, 14:00 Champions League Qualification.
Partizan Belgrade
-
Dynamo Kyiv
-
14:00
Latest News
Boxing News Today, 10:40 "My friend, you greedy belly, keep working," Usyk replied to Tyson Fury Olympic Games News Today, 10:36 Warming up for doubles. Alcaraz calmly reached the quarter-finals of the Olympic tennis tournament Football news Today, 10:34 Ex-Arsenal forward lobbies for Arteta's charge to move to Marseille Olympic Games News Today, 10:11 28 years. Musetti is the first Italian to reach the 1/4 final at the Olympics in the 21st century Olympic Games News Today, 10:02 Argentina has won its first gold medal at the Summer Olympics in eight years Olympic Games News Today, 09:57 Summer Olympic Games 2024. All the champions Football news Today, 09:55 Nice are set to sign a Juventus forward. The transfer is unscheduled Olympic Games News Today, 09:53 A triathlete from Kazakhstan failed to finish the race and sought medical attention at the Olympics Boxing News Today, 09:35 "I warned you". Tyson Fury recorded a menacing warning for Usyk during the run in Olympic Games News Today, 09:28 One of the world's top sprint stars and Olympic medalist will not compete in the 100 meters
Sport Predictions
Football Today USA will win their third game in the group! Australia vs USA Prediction Football Today Zambia Woman vs Germany Woman prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024 Football Today We're waiting for the guests to win! Partizan vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction Tennis Today Marta Kostyuk vs Donna Vekic Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Football Today Austria vs Ilves Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Football Today Jagiellonia vs Panevėžys prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024 Football Today Chelsea vs Club America Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024 Football Today Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024 Football Today RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024 Football Today Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024