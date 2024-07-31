Roman Safiullin vs Carlos Alcaraz Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 18 Odds: 1.74 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the third round of the Olympic Games, Roman Safiullin - Carlos Alcaraz will meet in the men's tennis tournament. The prediction for the match between these athletes was made by Dailysports analysts.

Roman Safiullin

Safiullin got to the Olympics as a neutral tennis player, although his season is frankly unsuccessful, he played his best tournament at the beginning of the year, when he reached the semifinals in Brisbane. In a week the athlete will be 27 years old, he is ranked 66th in the world classification.

At this tournament he managed to pass serious guys, Chilean Tabilo - 6:4, 6:4, as well as Argentine Etcheverry - 6:0, 7:6. Both of the mentioned opponents were higher in the rankings and felt great on the ground, but at the same time they managed to beat them, so you can catch the courage.

Carlos Alcaraz

The Spanish athlete is one of the best tennis players of the new generation, only this year he managed to win two Slams, proving how good he is. At the Olympics, Alcaraz is quoted as one of the main contenders for gold.

Things are going well so far, he managed to beat Lebanese Hadi Habib 6:3, 6:1 in the first round, and in the second match was a 6:1, 7:6 win over Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor. Alcaraz is also playing successfully in doubles so far, together with Rafa Nadal himself, they made it to the quarterfinals. The athlete is only 21 years old and is ranked third in the world rankings.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of personal meetings

Tennis players played each other only once, it was last year at the hard-court tournament in Paris, then unexpectedly Safiullin won in two sets - 6:3, 6:4.

Safiullin frankly weak playing on the ground this season, 5 wins in 12 meetings, Alcaraz won on this surface 14 matches out of 17.

Bookmakers' quotes: W1 - 15, W2 - 1.01.

Roman Safiullin vs Carlos Alcaraz Prediction

Based on the odds, no intrigue is expected in this pairing, Alcaraz is stronger and should pass on without problems. Safiullin is one of those middling players who can cause problems for the top players. I bet on a total of more than 18 games in this confrontation.