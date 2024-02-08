RU RU NG NG
Roma vs Inter prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 by Jan Novak

Roma vs Inter prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

Jan Novak
Roma vs Inter prediction
Roma Roma
Serie A Italy 10 feb 2024, 12:00 Roma - Inter
-
- : -
Italy, Rome, Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Inter Inter
Prediction on game Win Inter
Odds: 1.97
In the 24th round of the Italian Serie A, there will be a match between the capital's Roma and Milan's Inter. The meeting will take place at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday, February 10th. The game is scheduled to start at 18:00 Central European Time.

Roma

The "Wolves" are experiencing a certain resurgence in results following the arrival of their new coach. De Rossi debuted with a home victory against Verona, and then Roma achieved another triumph in the match against Salernitana (2-1). The recent match against Cagliari ended in a resounding 4-0 victory. Quite unexpectedly, the Romans created numerous chances and dominated on the football field. The next match will be a real test for the team.

Inter

The "Nerazzurri" are confidently marching towards a well-deserved championship. Inter looks like the most stable team in this Serie A campaign. Under Inzaghi's guidance, Inter defeated their main rival in the league, Juventus, in the last match and have a solid lead over the second-placed team. Interestingly, Inter has scored in every Serie A match this season. Besides their excellent attacking line, the "black and blue" team also boasts the best defense. In the last four matches, Inter hasn't conceded a goal.

Interesting facts about the match and personal meetings

  • Roma is on a three-game winning streak.
  • Inter has won six matches in a row.
  • In the last two Serie A matches, Inter defeated Roma without conceding a goal.

Roma - Inter Prediction

The visitors will be the favorites and will certainly want to extend their winning streak. While Roma is also on the rise, I would still risk betting on Inter's clean victory.

