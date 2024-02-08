Roma vs Inter prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 by Jan Novak

Prediction on game Win Inter Odds: 1.97 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the 24th round of the Italian Serie A, there will be a match between the capital's Roma and Milan's Inter. The meeting will take place at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday, February 10th. The game is scheduled to start at 18:00 Central European Time.

Roma

The "Wolves" are experiencing a certain resurgence in results following the arrival of their new coach. De Rossi debuted with a home victory against Verona, and then Roma achieved another triumph in the match against Salernitana (2-1). The recent match against Cagliari ended in a resounding 4-0 victory. Quite unexpectedly, the Romans created numerous chances and dominated on the football field. The next match will be a real test for the team.

Inter

The "Nerazzurri" are confidently marching towards a well-deserved championship. Inter looks like the most stable team in this Serie A campaign. Under Inzaghi's guidance, Inter defeated their main rival in the league, Juventus, in the last match and have a solid lead over the second-placed team. Interestingly, Inter has scored in every Serie A match this season. Besides their excellent attacking line, the "black and blue" team also boasts the best defense. In the last four matches, Inter hasn't conceded a goal.

Interesting facts about the match and personal meetings

Roma is on a three-game winning streak.

Inter has won six matches in a row.

In the last two Serie A matches, Inter defeated Roma without conceding a goal.

Roma - Inter Prediction

The visitors will be the favorites and will certainly want to extend their winning streak. While Roma is also on the rise, I would still risk betting on Inter's clean victory.