Roma vs Fiorentina prediction: Will Ranieri's team extend their unbeaten run?

On Sunday, May 4, in the 35th round of Serie A, Roma will host Fiorentina. Kick-off is at 18:00 Central European Time. I’m offering a bet on the winner of this clash.

Key facts and head-to-head history

Roma are unbeaten in 18 consecutive Serie A matches.

The last time Roma lost at home was on December 2 of last year – a 0-2 defeat to Atalanta.

Fiorentina have won just 1 of their last 5 away games.

In the 9th round of this season, Fiorentina thrashed Roma 5-1.

Across 196 meetings between these teams, Roma lead the head-to-head with 68 wins to Fiorentina’s 60.

Match preview

Roma have been one of the biggest enigmas of the season. Back in November, the Giallorossi were hovering near the relegation zone and had already sacked their second coach of the campaign. The club turned to the legendary Claudio Ranieri to rescue them from disaster, and he’s worked his magic once again: Roma now sit sixth, just two points off the Champions League spots.

Under Ranieri, Roma’s football hasn’t exactly been a spectacle, as the team mostly wins by narrow margins. That was the case in the previous round, when the Giallorossi pulled off a surprise 1-0 away win over Inter thanks to a goal from Matías Soulé. Before that, Roma drew 1-1 with Juventus and edged Cagliari 1-0.

Fiorentina spent much of this season in the top four and looked like genuine contenders. Now the Viola are eighth, but the battle at the top is so tight that just three points separate them from fourth, and only one from Roma. It’s clear this match is crucial for both sides, especially with Bologna and Juventus (currently fourth and fifth) facing each other this round – meaning one or both will drop points.

Raffaele Palladino’s side come into the Roma fixture in fine form – unbeaten in six straight Serie A matches. In the last round, Fiorentina beat Empoli 2-1 at home, following up a win by the same scoreline over Cagliari and a goalless draw with Parma.

Fiorentina are also still in the hunt for the Conference League title, with a real shot at reaching the final for a third consecutive season. However, they suffered a 1-2 defeat away to Betis in the first leg of the semi-finals.

Probable line-ups

Roma: Svilar; Celik, Mancini, N’Dicka; Saelemaekers, Cristante, Koné, Angeliño; Soulé, Pellegrini; Dovbyk

Svilar; Celik, Mancini, N’Dicka; Saelemaekers, Cristante, Koné, Angeliño; Soulé, Pellegrini; Dovbyk Fiorentina: De Gea; Pongracic, Mari, Comuzzo; Folorunsho, Fagioli, Adli, Mandragora, Gosens; Gudmundsson, Kean

Roma vs Fiorentina prediction

Roma have been formidable at home this season, remaining unbeaten at the Stadio Olimpico throughout 2025. Meanwhile, Fiorentina arrive in Rome carrying the fatigue of their Conference League exploits. My bet is on the home side to take all three points in this one.