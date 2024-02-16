RU RU NG NG
Robert Whittaker vs Paulo Costa prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024

Robert Whittaker vs Paulo Costa prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports expert
Robert Whittaker vs Paulo Costa prediction
Robert Whittaker Robert Whittaker
UFC 298 17 feb 2024, 20:00 Robert Whittaker - Paulo Costa
Anaheim, Anaheim
Paulo Costa Paulo Costa
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.71

On the night of February 17-18 in Anaheim (USA), UFC 298 tournament will feature a co-main event in the middleweight division between Robert Whittaker from Australia and Brazilian Paulo Costa. The fight will start no earlier than 03:00 Central European Time.

Robert Whittaker

Since 2012, Whittaker has been competing in the UFC, starting in the welterweight division. However, after five fights, with a record of 3 wins and 2 losses, Robert moved to middleweight, where he achieved worldwide recognition. Since November 2014, Whittaker began a stable winning streak. This streak included 7 consecutive victories and led him to a bout for the "interim" title against Yoel Romero, whom Whittaker successfully defeated by decision. Later, he was recognized as the undisputed champion after Georges St-Pierre vacated the title, becoming the first Australian and New Zealand-born fighter to hold the UFC title.

Paulo Costa

The Brazilian fighter debuted in the UFC in March 2017 with a perfect record of 8 wins and 0 losses. He continued his winning streak, defeating opponents such as former welterweight champion Johnny Hendricks and Uriah Hall, as well as winning a decision against Yoel Romero. After that, he became a contender for the title then held by Israel Adesanya. However, he failed to dethrone the champion — in September 2020, he lost to Israel within two rounds. He missed the entire year of 2023 due to contract and health issues, leading to the cancellation of fights against Whittaker in February, Aliskerov in July, and Chimaev in October.

Robert Whittaker — Paulo Costa Prediction

Both fighters feel confident in striking and dislike taking their fights to the ground. Whittaker appears to be the favorite, however, I suggest betting that the fight will go the distance for all three rounds.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.71

