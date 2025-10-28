Prediction on game Win Rivers United FC Odds: 1.46 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Wednesday, October 29, Rivers United will face Ikorodu City in a Matchday 10 fixture of the Nigeria Premier League. The game kicks off at 16:00 CET, and here’s my betting preview for it.

Rivers United vs Ikorodu City: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

Rivers United have won just one of their last four matches, with two defeats and one draw.

Ikorodu City are unbeaten in their last four fixtures, recording two wins and two draws.

Ikorodu City have scored at least once in each of their last seven matches.

Rivers United have conceded in three consecutive games.

Ikorodu City have failed to win any of their last six away matches, with three draws and three losses.

Rivers United have lost only once in their last 20 outings.

The two sides have met four times: Rivers United have won three of those matches, while Ikorodu City claimed one victory.

Rivers United vs Ikorodu City: Match Preview

Rivers United have played only seven matches this season — fewer than any other team in the Nigerian Premier League. They currently sit 11th in the table with 12 points. In their most recent outing, Rivers claimed a 3–1 victory, ending a three-match winless streak. With several games in hand, they could break into the top four if they maintain form, as they trail fourth place by just five points. Notably, three of the current top-four sides have already played ten matches. Last season, Rivers United finished second in the league, and just days ago they qualified for the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

Ikorodu City finished fourth last season and will compete in the CAF Confederation Cup qualifiers. In the current Premier League campaign, they’ve played nine matches and collected 14 points, sitting just three points shy of the top four. Their latest result was a 2–0 win over Nasarawa, extending their unbeaten run to four matches. Their recent form has been strong, and confidence in the squad appears high.

Probable Lineup

Rivers United: Akande, Udom, Ampiah, Godswill, Ohaegbu, Okejepha, Oyowah, Farouk, Williams, Deputy, Nwagua

Prediction

Both sides are aiming for the upper half of the table, setting up what promises to be an engaging and competitive encounter. However, I still think that the hosts will be able to win and I offer you a bet on that.