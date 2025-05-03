RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Liga Profesional Argentina River Plate vs Vélez Sarsfield, prediction and probable lineups — May 5, 2025

River Plate vs Vélez Sarsfield, prediction and probable lineups — May 5, 2025

Luis Torres Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
River Plate vs Velez Sarsfield prediction Photo: https://x.com/RiverPlate/Author unknownn
River Plate River Plate
Liga Profesional Argentina 04 may 2025, 19:30 River Plate - Velez Sarsfield
-
- : -
Argentina,
Velez Sarsfield Velez Sarsfield
Prediction on game Win River Plate
Odds: 1.53





One of the headline clashes of matchday 16 in the Argentine championship will take place in Buenos Aires, where River Plate and Vélez Sarsfield are set to go head-to-head. Let's take a closer look at the odds on the winner in this showdown.

River Plate

River Plate approach this game in top form and have been delivering consistent results. The team is unbeaten in 11 consecutive matches across all competitions and currently sits 3rd in the Argentine Primera División table with 28 points from 15 rounds. In the previous round, "Los Millonarios" secured a crucial win over their arch-rivals Boca Juniors, edging them 2-1 at home.

At their home stadium, River Plate look rock-solid as well — they are unbeaten in their last six home games, recording three wins and three draws. Their defensive play deserves special mention: just 8 goals conceded in 15 matches, making River's backline one of the stingiest in the league.

Head-to-head stats at home also favor River Plate: in their last four meetings against Vélez Sarsfield on home soil, River have won twice and drawn twice, conceding just once.

Vélez Sarsfield

The reigning champions of Argentina, Vélez Sarsfield, are enduring a disappointing season with results dropping sharply. The team is languishing down in 11th place in the standings, having picked up just 14 points from 15 rounds. Their attacking stats are especially poor: just 6 goals scored across the entire campaign, while conceding 18. At this point, Vélez's chances of making the playoffs look slim. Still, in recent matches, the team managed to pick up some points. In the last round, Vélez Sarsfield beat Gimnasia 1-0, and before that, defeated Talleres de Córdoba by the same scoreline.

The only consolation for the fans might be a decent head-to-head record against River Plate. In the last seven meetings between these teams, Vélez have lost just once.

Interesting facts and head-to-head record

  • River Plate are unbeaten in 21 of their last 22 matches.
  • Three of River Plate’s last four matches have featured over 2.5 goals.
  • Vélez Sarsfield are unbeaten in six of the last seven head-to-head meetings between these sides.

Probable lineups

  • River Plate: Armani, Acuña, Martínez, Pezzella, Montiel, Castaño, Pérez, Simón, Mastantuono, Colidio, Driussi.
  • Vélez Sarsfield: Marchiori, Gómez, Gómez, Fernández, Andrada, Bouzat, Baeza, Ordoñez, Montoro, Carrizo, Romero.

River Plate vs Vélez Sarsfield match prediction

Given River Plate’s current form, the hosts are clear favorites for this matchup. "Los Millonarios" are riding an impressive 11-game unbeaten streak. Meanwhile, Vélez Sarsfield are having an extremely poor season and possess one of the weakest attacking records in the league. Despite a relatively decent head-to-head record, the visitors’ chances look very slim under the current circumstances. My pick for this match is a River Plate win at odds of 1.53.

