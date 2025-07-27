River Plate vs San Lorenzo: will River keep their winning streak alive?

Prediction on game Win River Plate Odds: 1.68 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On the night of Monday, July 28, the third round of the Argentine Primera División Clausura kicks off — River Plate will host San Lorenzo on their home turf. The match is set to begin at 01:30 Central European Time. Here’s my pick for the winner of this clash.

River Plate vs San Lorenzo: match facts and head-to-head

River Plate have won their last two matches and suffered just one defeat in their previous five outings.

San Lorenzo are unbeaten in three straight games: one draw and two victories. Overall, just one loss in their last five matches.

The team is on a six-match unbeaten run.

River Plate boast the best attack in Clausura’s Group B right now — seven goals scored.

River Plate lose to nil in just 4% of their matches, compared to San Lorenzo’s 13%.

River also keep more clean-sheet wins: 37% versus 22%.

The last three head-to-head encounters between these sides ended in draws. San Lorenzo last beat River Plate back in 2021.

River Plate vs San Lorenzo: match preview

River Plate took part in the Club World Cup but failed to make it past the group stage, finishing third in their group with four points. In the previous Apertura, River made it to the quarterfinals before falling to Platense 1-2 and bowing out. In the Copa Libertadores, River advanced to the playoffs as group winners. Their Clausura campaign has also started strong — first a 3-1 win over Platense, then a 4-0 demolition of Instituto. River currently top the table and have a game in hand to potentially widen their lead over the chasing pack.

San Lorenzo are also in the playoff zone, having picked up four points in their last two games — a 2-1 victory over Talleres Cordoba and a 0-0 draw with Gimnasia. The team sits fifth, trailing River by two points. In the Apertura, San Lorenzo progressed further than River, reaching the semifinals before losing 0-1 to Platense. In the Copa Argentina, San Lorenzo are also making strides — they edged past Quilmes on penalties (1-0) to advance to the round of 16.

Probable lineups

River Plate: Armani, Montiel, Acuña, Díaz, Martínez Quarta, Lensina, Castaño, Pérez, Mesa, Colidio, Salas

San Lorenzo: Hill, Tripichio, Romagna, Báez, Herrera, Hernández, Perruzzi, Insaurralde, Cuello, Vombergar, Cerutti

Prediction

River Plate have started the Clausura in dominant fashion and now face San Lorenzo at home. The hosts are in fantastic form, and I’m backing them to keep their winning run going — River to win is my pick. The odds for a home victory stand at 1.68.