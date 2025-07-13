RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Liga Profesional Argentina Predictions River Plate vs Platense: Will River Plate kick off the Clausura with a win?

River Plate vs Platense: Will River Plate kick off the Clausura with a win?

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
River Plate vs Club Atletico Platense prediction Getty Images
River Plate
River Plate River Plate Schedule River Plate News River Plate Transfers
Liga Profesional Argentina Liga Profesional Argentina Table Liga Profesional Argentina Fixtures Liga Profesional Argentina Predictions
13 july 2025, 20:00
Finished
3 : 1
Argentina,
Club Atletico Platense
Club Atletico Platense Club Atletico Platense Schedule Club Atletico Platense News Club Atletico Platense Transfers
Facundo Colidio
7’
Maximiliano Salas
39’
Miguel Borja
90 + 1’
24’
Ronaldo Martinez
Review Match details Lineup H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win River Plate
Odds: 1.5
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

In the early hours of Monday, July 14, we’ll witness the opening match of the Argentine Primera Division Clausura. River Plate and Platense will face off at 2:00 AM Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at a betting tip for this clash.

River Plate vs Platense: Match facts and head-to-head

  • River Plate has claimed just one victory in their last five matches.
  • Platense has lost only one of their last five encounters.
  • Platense has scored at least one goal in five consecutive matches.
  • River Plate has failed to find the net in their last two outings.
  • Platense wins 36% of their matches with a clean sheet, while River’s rate is 32%.
  • River Plate has suffered a shutout defeat in only 7% of their games this season, compared to Platense’s 18%.
  • Only 9% of Platense’s matches this season have seen them score in both halves, while River Plate has managed this in 25% of their games.
  • In their previous head-to-head, Platense defeated River Plate 2-1.

River Plate vs Platense: Match preview

This summer, River Plate took part in the FIFA Club World Cup, but their campaign was far from successful. The team collected four points and finished third in their group, missing out on the playoffs. In the Apertura, which concluded in May, River also fell short—bowing out in the quarterfinals. However, things are looking brighter in the Copa Libertadores: River topped their group and advanced to the knockout stage, keeping their trophy hopes alive.

Platense, meanwhile, enjoyed a remarkable Apertura playoff run. After finishing sixth in the regular season, the team not only reached the final but also clinched the title. Notably, Platense knocked out River Plate in the quarterfinals with a 2-1 win on penalties. However, just a few days ago, on July 3, Platense was eliminated from the Argentine Cup after losing in the round of 16.

Probable lineups

  • River Plate: Armani, Acuña, Montiel, Martínez Quarta, Díaz, Kranevitter, Aliendro, Mastantuono, Mesa, Borja, Colidio
  • Platense: Cozzani, Saborido, Silva, Vázquez, Salomón, Taborda, Herrera, Picco, Mainero, Martínez, Lotti

Prediction

I believe that after a disappointing Club World Cup campaign, River Plate will be eager to bounce back. That’s why I’m backing them to win at odds of 1.5.

Prediction on game Win River Plate
Odds: 1.5
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Central Cordoba de Santiago vs Cerro Largo prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 18:00 Central Cordoba vs Cerro Largo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Central Cordoba de Santiago Odds: 1.5 Cerro Largo Recommended 1xBet
Bahia vs America de Cali prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 20:30 Bahia vs América de Cali. Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Bahia Odds: 1.93 America de Cali Bet now Melbet
Independiente del Valle vs Vasco da Gama prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 20:30 Independiente del Valle vs Vasco da Gama: prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Independiente del Valle Odds: 2.07 Vasco da Gama Bet now 1xBet
Vissel Kobe vs Ventforet Kofu prediction Emperors Cup Japan 16 july 2025, 06:00 Kobe vs Kofu: Who will advance to the next round of the Emperor's Cup playoffs? Vissel Kobe Odds: 1.6 Ventforet Kofu Recommended Mostbet
Kawasaki Frontale vs SC Sagamihara prediction Emperors Cup Japan 16 july 2025, 06:00 Kawasaki Frontale vs Sagamihara prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Kawasaki Frontale Odds: 1.5 SC Sagamihara Bet now 1xBet
Club Brugge vs NK Lokomotiva prediction Club Friendlies 16 july 2025, 06:30 Brugge vs Lokomotiva Zagreb: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match — July 16, 2025 Club Brugge Odds: 1.7 NK Lokomotiva Bet now 1xBet
Osijek vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction Friendly matches 16 july 2025, 08:00 Osijek vs Dynamo Kyiv: prediction, H2H, and betting tips for July 16, 2025 Osijek Odds: 2 Dynamo Kyiv Recommended Melbet
Ajax vs PAOK Thessaloniki FC prediction Club Friendlies 16 july 2025, 08:00 Ajax vs PAOK: prediction, H2H and betting tips for July 16, 2025 Ajax Odds: 1.67 PAOK Thessaloniki FC Bet now Mostbet
Auda vs Larne prediction Europa Conference League 16 july 2025, 12:00 Auda vs Larne prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 16 July 2025 Auda Odds: 1.9 Larne Bet now Melbet
Sporting CP vs Celtic prediction Club Friendlies 16 july 2025, 14:30 Sporting vs Celtic prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 16, 2025 Sporting CP Odds: 1.7 Celtic Recommended Melbet
Aston Villa vs Walsall prediction Club Friendlies 16 july 2025, 14:30 Walsall vs Aston Villa prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Aston Villa Odds: 1.57 Walsall Bet now 1xBet
Linfield vs Shelbourne prediction Champions League 16 july 2025, 14:45 Linfield vs Shelbourne prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 16, 2025 Linfield Odds: 1.83 Shelbourne Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
KF Shkendija 1 - 1 TNS Today, 14:00 Champions League
KF Shkendija
1
TNS
1
100’
Inter Club d'Escaldes 1 - 1 FC FCSB Today, 14:30 Champions League
Inter Club d'Escaldes
1
FC FCSB
1
81’
Buducnost Podgorica 0 - 2 FC Noah Today, 15:00 Champions League
Buducnost Podgorica
0
FC Noah
2
49’
Zrinjski Mostar 1 - 0 Virtus Acquaviva Today, 15:00 Champions League
Zrinjski Mostar
1
Virtus Acquaviva
0
51’
Breidablik 4 - 0 Egnatia Today, 15:00 Champions League
Breidablik
4
Egnatia
0
51’
Auda - : - Larne 16 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Auda
-
Larne
-
12:00
Dinamo Minsk - : - Ludogorets Razgrad 16 july 2025, 14:45 Champions League
Dinamo Minsk
-
Ludogorets Razgrad
-
14:45
Linfield - : - Shelbourne 16 july 2025, 14:45 Champions League
Linfield
-
Shelbourne
-
14:45
Philadelphia Union - : - CF Montreal 16 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
Philadelphia Union
-
CF Montreal
-
19:30
New York Red Bulls - : - New England Revolution 16 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
New York Red Bulls
-
New England Revolution
-
19:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:00 Ramón Díaz to Take Over as Olimpia Head Coach Football news Today, 14:52 Atlético Madrid signs Thiago Almada Football news Today, 14:28 Rulani Mokwena Explains Why He Took Charge of MC Alger Football news Today, 14:00 “First day at school.” De Bruyne shares photo from his first day at Napoli Football news Today, 13:31 Saudi clubs are once again ready to sign Darwin Núñez Football news Today, 12:53 Galatasaray ready to make another official bid to Napoli for Osimhen Football news Today, 12:28 Chelsea resumes negotiations for Jorrel Hato transfer from Ajax Esports News Today, 12:02 Palmer takes center stage. EA SPORTS releases teaser for new EA FC 26 Football news Today, 11:38 Captain and Leader Leaves Kaizer Chiefs for Austria Boxing News Today, 11:19 There was no shortage of emotions. Usyk and Dubois hold their first face-off at Wembley
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores