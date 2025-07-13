River Plate vs Platense: Will River Plate kick off the Clausura with a win?

Prediction on game Win River Plate Odds: 1.5 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

In the early hours of Monday, July 14, we’ll witness the opening match of the Argentine Primera Division Clausura. River Plate and Platense will face off at 2:00 AM Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at a betting tip for this clash.

River Plate vs Platense: Match facts and head-to-head

River Plate has claimed just one victory in their last five matches.

Platense has lost only one of their last five encounters.

Platense has scored at least one goal in five consecutive matches.

River Plate has failed to find the net in their last two outings.

Platense wins 36% of their matches with a clean sheet, while River’s rate is 32%.

River Plate has suffered a shutout defeat in only 7% of their games this season, compared to Platense’s 18%.

Only 9% of Platense’s matches this season have seen them score in both halves, while River Plate has managed this in 25% of their games.

In their previous head-to-head, Platense defeated River Plate 2-1.

River Plate vs Platense: Match preview

This summer, River Plate took part in the FIFA Club World Cup, but their campaign was far from successful. The team collected four points and finished third in their group, missing out on the playoffs. In the Apertura, which concluded in May, River also fell short—bowing out in the quarterfinals. However, things are looking brighter in the Copa Libertadores: River topped their group and advanced to the knockout stage, keeping their trophy hopes alive.

Platense, meanwhile, enjoyed a remarkable Apertura playoff run. After finishing sixth in the regular season, the team not only reached the final but also clinched the title. Notably, Platense knocked out River Plate in the quarterfinals with a 2-1 win on penalties. However, just a few days ago, on July 3, Platense was eliminated from the Argentine Cup after losing in the round of 16.

Probable lineups

River Plate: Armani, Acuña, Montiel, Martínez Quarta, Díaz, Kranevitter, Aliendro, Mastantuono, Mesa, Borja, Colidio

Platense: Cozzani, Saborido, Silva, Vázquez, Salomón, Taborda, Herrera, Picco, Mainero, Martínez, Lotti

Prediction

I believe that after a disappointing Club World Cup campaign, River Plate will be eager to bounce back. That’s why I’m backing them to win at odds of 1.5.