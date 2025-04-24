River Plate vs Boca Juniors prediction, H2H and probable lineups - February 27, 2025

Prediction on game Win River Plate Odds: 1.97 Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122 4.30 Bet now

On April 27, 2025, a thrilling clash of the 15th round of the Argentine Primera will take place at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires, where River Plate and Boca Juniors will face off. I suggest betting on the victory of one of the teams.

Preview

With two rounds remaining in the main stage, both giants of Argentine football have secured their objectives and guaranteed a spot in the playoff stage. Boca confidently leads Group A with 32 points after 14 rounds. Their closest rival, Argentinos Juniors, trails by 3 points. River Plate is currently in 4th position in Group B, four points behind the leader Rosario Central.

The clash between Boca Juniors and River Plate is known as the Superclásico — it is one of the most iconic derbies in world football. Even without tournament significance, it's not just a match; it's a collision of identities. It's a duel between different social strata, views, and mentalities. It creates a unique atmosphere filled with passion and tension. Both teams approach the derby in good form.

River Plate is unbeaten in 10 matches — the team demonstrates stability, balanced play, and defensive confidence.

Boca Juniors have suffered only one defeat in their last 8 matches, winning the other seven. However, it should be noted that most of these victories were secured at their home stadium, where the team traditionally plays confidently and aggressively.

Probable Lineups

River Plate: Armani, Montiel, Pezzella, Martinez, Acuña, Simón, Pérez, Castaño, Mastantuono, Driussi, Colidio

Armani, Montiel, Pezzella, Martinez, Acuña, Simón, Pérez, Castaño, Mastantuono, Driussi, Colidio Boca Juniors: Marchesín, Advíncula, Battaglia, Pozo, Blanco, Belmonte, Delgado, Zenon, Palacios, Merentiel, Cavani

Match Facts and H2H

River Plate has gone 5 consecutive home matches without a loss.

River has drawn the last three matches on their home field.

Boca Juniors alternates between wins and losses in 6 consecutive away matches.

In the last 7 head-to-head meetings between Boca and River, only once did the "Total Over 2.5" bet win.

Prediction

Both teams are in good shape, but considering the derby's significance and the defensive reliability — especially of River Plate — there's a high likelihood of a low-scoring match. One could consider betting on the under, but I suggest taking a risk and betting on the home team's victory with odds of 1.97 — Boca Juniors perform confidently at home, and in derbies, the home field factor often plays a crucial role.