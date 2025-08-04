RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa League Predictions Rijeka vs Shelbourne prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025

Rijeka vs Shelbourne prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Rijeka vs Shelbourne prediction Photo: https://x.com/NKRijeka/Author unknownn
Rijeka
06 aug 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Rijeka, Stadion Rujevica
Shelbourne
On August 6, 2025, the first leg of the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round will feature a clash between Rijeka and Shelbourne. Let's take a look at the goal-scoring prospects for both teams in this encounter.

Rijeka

Rijeka enter the new season in red-hot form following a historic triumph. The club ended Dinamo Zagreb’s seven-year reign, clinching the Croatian championship for the first time since the 2016-2017 campaign. Rijeka also completed a golden double by lifting the Croatian Cup. Their Champions League bid, however, ended in disappointment: against Bulgaria’s Ludogorets, Rijeka held firm with a 0-0 draw at home and a 1-1 draw away, but after being reduced to nine men in extra time due to two sendings off, they fell 1-3.

After their European exit, Rijeka shifted focus to domestic matters, kicking off with a 2-0 home victory over Slaven Belupo. That match once again showcased their fighting spirit — both goals came after the 90th minute. Looking ahead to the Shelbourne fixture, Rijeka are clear favorites and will be aiming for nothing less than a win. This will be the first-ever meeting between these two sides.

Shelbourne

Shelbourne head into this tie as major underdogs, but the Irish club brings a fascinating story. Last season, Shelbourne stunned the nation by winning the league title for the first time since 2006, ending Shamrock Rovers’ four-year dominance. In Champions League qualifying, Shelbourne made a strong start, defeating Linfield 1-0 at home and drawing 1-1 away, but faced a much tougher opponent next in Qarabağ. The Azerbaijani side proved ruthless: 0-3 at home and 0-1 away, sending Shelbourne into the Europa League.

This league campaign has been more modest. After 26 rounds, Shelbourne sit only fifth, 14 points off the leaders but just three points away from the European spots. The Irish side relies on a cautious, defensive approach against stronger opponents — all three of their Champions League qualifiers finished under 2.5 total goals. Their away record backs this up: eight of their last ten matches on the road have also been low-scoring affairs.

Probable lineups

  • Rijeka: Zlomislic, Orec, Majstorovic, Radeljic, Devetak, Petrovic, Jankovic, Dantas, Menalo, Ndokit, Fruk.
  • Shelbourne: Spill, Temple, Bown, Norris, Ledwidge, Kelly, Coyle, Chapman, Odubeko, McEnroe, Martin.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Rijeka are unbeaten in 4 of their last 5 matches.
  • 5 of Rijeka's last 6 games have featured under 2.5 total goals.
  • 8 of Shelbourne’s last 10 away games have ended with under 2.5 goals.
  • This will be the first ever meeting between the teams.

Rijeka vs Shelbourne prediction

Rijeka approach the first leg eager to bounce back after their painful exit to Ludogorets. At home, they traditionally play on the front foot and will be looking for a comfortable cushion ahead of the return fixture. Shelbourne, aware of the gulf in quality, will likely focus on defense and try to keep the tie alive for the second leg. All signs point to a low-scoring affair, with Rijeka expected to control proceedings and edge closer to victory.
My pick for this match — under 3 total goals at odds of 1.64.

