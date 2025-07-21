RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Rijeka vs Ludogorets prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 22 July 2025

Rijeka vs Ludogorets prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 22 July 2025

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Rijeka vs Ludogorets Razgrad prediction Photo: footballwhispers.com/ Author unknownn
Rijeka
Rijeka Rijeka Schedule Rijeka Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
22 july 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Rijeka, Stadion Rujevica
Ludogorets Razgrad
Ludogorets Razgrad Ludogorets Razgrad Schedule Ludogorets Razgrad News Ludogorets Razgrad Transfers
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2
Odds: 1.67
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

The second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League brings us an intriguing showdown between Rijeka and Ludogorets. The match will take place in Croatia on Tuesday, July 22, with kickoff scheduled for 20:45 Central European Time. My prediction focuses on the goal-scoring potential of this encounter.

Match preview

Rijeka approach their Champions League qualifying opener in high spirits and with a well-balanced squad. The team had a strong preseason, making several eye-catching transfers.

Last season, Rijeka clinched the Croatian championship for only the second time in their history. After a fierce battle, they edged out Dinamo Zagreb and Hajduk, wrapping up the campaign with a domestic cup triumph to secure a second golden double in club history.

The head coach continues to favor an attacking brand of football, emphasizing quick transitions from defense to offense. Rijeka are especially formidable at home, where the backing of their supporters often translates into relentless pressure on opponents. It's also worth noting the team's organized defense and the reliable goalkeeper Zlomislic, a regular call-up for the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team.

Given their lack of recent Champions League experience, the Croatian side might feel some psychological pressure. However, the opposition is of similar caliber, so expect plenty of intrigue in this battle.

Ludogorets are seasoned European campaigners, boasting vast experience in Champions League qualifiers. Last season, they captured their 14th consecutive Bulgarian league title and also lifted the national cup.

This summer, the Bulgarian champions had a decent transfer window. They signed Kaiserslautern midfielder Filip Kaloč for €2.8 million and bought Eric Marcus from Vasco da Gama for half that fee.

However, their preseason form left much to be desired, as they failed to record a single win. They drew with Copenhagen and Legia, but suffered defeats to Slavia Prague and Hradec Králové.

Ludogorets have already kicked off their domestic season, thrashing Septemvri Sofia 5-0 in the opening round. In the Champions League, they advanced past Dinamo Minsk in the first qualifying round, but only after extra time.

Match facts

  • Rijeka have lost just once in their last five official matches.
  • The Croats have suffered only one home defeat in the past five months.
  • Ludogorets have just one loss in their last six fixtures.
  • The Bulgarians are winless in their last four away games.
  • Rijeka average 1.2 goals per game at home, while Ludogorets average 1.2 goals per game on the road.

Probable lineups

  • Rijeka: Zlomislic, Devetak, Orec, Majstorovic, Radelic, Petrovic, Ilinkovic, Fruk, Jankovic, Menalo, Cop.
  • Ludogorets: Bonmann, Son, Kurtulus, Verdon, Shishkov, Chochev, Naressi, Duarte, Ivanov, Eric Marcus, Bile.

H2H

The teams have met once before in a friendly. In 2015, Ludogorets edged out Rijeka 2-1.

Prediction

Both teams favor an attacking approach, especially at home, where it's crucial to make a statement in the first leg. Rijeka will be pushing for victory, but Ludogorets are adept at capitalizing on opponents' mistakes and pose a real threat on the counter. The Bulgarians look like slight favorites, but Rijeka certainly won't just sit back and defend. A bet on overall scoring seems logical, so I'm backing over 2 total goals in this match.

Prediction on game Total over 2
Odds: 1.67
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Olympic de Charleroi vs Marseille prediction Club Friendlies Today, 12:00 Olympic de Charleroi vs Marseille prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 21, 2025 Olympic de Charleroi Odds: 1.65 Marseille Recommended Melbet
Brighton vs Las Palmas prediction Club Friendlies Today, 12:00 Brighton vs Las Palmas prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 21, 2025 Brighton Odds: 1.7 Las Palmas Bet now 1xBet
Sporting CP vs Sunderland prediction Club Friendlies Today, 15:00 Sporting vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and betting tips for July 21, 2025 Sporting CP Odds: 1.68 Sunderland Bet now 1xBet
KuPS vs Kairat Almaty prediction Champions League 22 july 2025, 11:00 KuPS vs Kairat Almaty prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 KuPS Odds: 1.58 Kairat Almaty Recommended 1xBet
Lincoln Red Imps FC vs FK Crvena Zvezda prediction Champions League 22 july 2025, 12:00 Lincoln Red Imps vs Crvena Zvezda: Prediction, H2H, and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 Lincoln Red Imps FC Odds: 1.9 FK Crvena Zvezda Bet now 1xBet
FC Noah vs Ferencvaros prediction Champions League 22 july 2025, 12:00 Noah vs Ferencváros prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 FC Noah Odds: 1.86 Ferencvaros Bet now Melbet
Pafos FC vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction Champions League 22 july 2025, 13:00 Pafos vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22 July 2025 Pafos FC Odds: 1.88 Maccabi Tel Aviv Recommended 1xBet
Hamrun Spartans vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction Champions League 22 july 2025, 13:00 Hamrun Spartans vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 Hamrun Spartans Odds: 1.54 Dynamo Kyiv Bet now 1xBet
Viktoria Plzen vs Servette FC prediction Champions League 22 july 2025, 13:00 Viktoria Plzen vs Servette prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 Viktoria Plzen Odds: 1.84 Servette FC Bet now Melbet
KF Shkendija vs FC FCSB prediction Champions League 22 july 2025, 14:00 Shkëndija vs FCSB prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 22 July 2025 KF Shkendija Odds: 2.1 FC FCSB Recommended Melbet
Slovan Bratislava vs Zrinjski Mostar prediction Champions League 22 july 2025, 14:15 Slovan Bratislava vs Zrinjski prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 22 July 2025 Slovan Bratislava Odds: 1.6 Zrinjski Mostar Bet now Mostbet
Ballkani vs Floriana prediction Europa Conference League 22 july 2025, 14:30 Balkani vs Floriana prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 Ballkani Odds: 1.8 Floriana Bet now Mostbet
Upcoming matches
All
Estudiantes - : - Huracan Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Estudiantes
-
Huracan
-
18:00
Defensa y Justicia - : - Aldosivi Today, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Defensa y Justicia
-
Aldosivi
-
20:15
San Martin San Juan - : - Deportivo Riestra Today, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
San Martin San Juan
-
Deportivo Riestra
-
20:15
KuPS - : - Kairat Almaty 22 july 2025, 11:00 Champions League
KuPS
-
Kairat Almaty
-
11:00
FC Noah - : - Ferencvaros 22 july 2025, 12:00 Champions League
FC Noah
-
Ferencvaros
-
12:00
Lincoln Red Imps FC - : - FK Crvena Zvezda 22 july 2025, 12:00 Champions League
Lincoln Red Imps FC
-
FK Crvena Zvezda
-
12:00
Viktoria Plzen - : - Servette FC 22 july 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Viktoria Plzen
-
Servette FC
-
13:00
FC Copenhagen - : - Drita 22 july 2025, 13:00 Champions League
FC Copenhagen
-
Drita
-
13:00
Pafos FC - : - Maccabi Tel Aviv 22 july 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Pafos FC
-
Maccabi Tel Aviv
-
13:00
Hamrun Spartans - : - Dynamo Kyiv 22 july 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Hamrun Spartans
-
Dynamo Kyiv
-
13:00
Latest News
Lifestyle Today, 03:50 Padel tennis and more: Mbappé shares personal vacation photos Football news Today, 03:29 Rashford shares personal photos from the plane amid transfer news to Barcelona Football news Today, 03:16 Young defender Thailon Smith set to join QPR from Stellenbosch Football news Today, 02:34 Manchester United and Chelsea could swap players. Who's involved? Football news Today, 02:00 Another coach from Cape Town City system departs the club Football news Today, 01:33 Kaizer Chiefs unveil new kit for the upcoming season Football news Today, 01:16 Victor Osimhen has decided on his future. Where will the striker continue his career? Football news Yesterday, 16:58 Not part of the plans. Chelsea puts Raheem Sterling up for transfer Football news Yesterday, 16:27 Unexpected move: Young Africans set to loan Sekhukhune striker Andy Boyeli Football news Yesterday, 15:55 Pogba in shock. Popular blogger Speed names his Ballon d'Or top three
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores