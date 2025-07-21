Rijeka vs Ludogorets prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 22 July 2025

Prediction on game Total over 2 Odds: 1.67 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

The second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League brings us an intriguing showdown between Rijeka and Ludogorets. The match will take place in Croatia on Tuesday, July 22, with kickoff scheduled for 20:45 Central European Time. My prediction focuses on the goal-scoring potential of this encounter.

Match preview

Rijeka approach their Champions League qualifying opener in high spirits and with a well-balanced squad. The team had a strong preseason, making several eye-catching transfers.

Last season, Rijeka clinched the Croatian championship for only the second time in their history. After a fierce battle, they edged out Dinamo Zagreb and Hajduk, wrapping up the campaign with a domestic cup triumph to secure a second golden double in club history.

The head coach continues to favor an attacking brand of football, emphasizing quick transitions from defense to offense. Rijeka are especially formidable at home, where the backing of their supporters often translates into relentless pressure on opponents. It's also worth noting the team's organized defense and the reliable goalkeeper Zlomislic, a regular call-up for the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team.

Given their lack of recent Champions League experience, the Croatian side might feel some psychological pressure. However, the opposition is of similar caliber, so expect plenty of intrigue in this battle.

Ludogorets are seasoned European campaigners, boasting vast experience in Champions League qualifiers. Last season, they captured their 14th consecutive Bulgarian league title and also lifted the national cup.

This summer, the Bulgarian champions had a decent transfer window. They signed Kaiserslautern midfielder Filip Kaloč for €2.8 million and bought Eric Marcus from Vasco da Gama for half that fee.

However, their preseason form left much to be desired, as they failed to record a single win. They drew with Copenhagen and Legia, but suffered defeats to Slavia Prague and Hradec Králové.

Ludogorets have already kicked off their domestic season, thrashing Septemvri Sofia 5-0 in the opening round. In the Champions League, they advanced past Dinamo Minsk in the first qualifying round, but only after extra time.

Match facts

Rijeka have lost just once in their last five official matches.

The Croats have suffered only one home defeat in the past five months.

Ludogorets have just one loss in their last six fixtures.

The Bulgarians are winless in their last four away games.

Rijeka average 1.2 goals per game at home, while Ludogorets average 1.2 goals per game on the road.

Probable lineups

Rijeka : Zlomislic, Devetak, Orec, Majstorovic, Radelic, Petrovic, Ilinkovic, Fruk, Jankovic, Menalo, Cop.

: Zlomislic, Devetak, Orec, Majstorovic, Radelic, Petrovic, Ilinkovic, Fruk, Jankovic, Menalo, Cop. Ludogorets: Bonmann, Son, Kurtulus, Verdon, Shishkov, Chochev, Naressi, Duarte, Ivanov, Eric Marcus, Bile.

H2H

The teams have met once before in a friendly. In 2015, Ludogorets edged out Rijeka 2-1.

Prediction

Both teams favor an attacking approach, especially at home, where it's crucial to make a statement in the first leg. Rijeka will be pushing for victory, but Ludogorets are adept at capitalizing on opponents' mistakes and pose a real threat on the counter. The Bulgarians look like slight favorites, but Rijeka certainly won't just sit back and defend. A bet on overall scoring seems logical, so I'm backing over 2 total goals in this match.