Dailysports Predictions Rijeka vs Corvinul Hunedoara prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024

Rijeka vs Corvinul Hunedoara prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports expert
Rijeka vs Corvinul Hunedoara prediction Photo: https://x.com/NKRijeka
Rijeka Rijeka
Europa League Qualification 01 aug 2024, 14:00 Rijeka - Corvinul Hunedoara
-
- : -
International, Rijeka, Stadion Rujevica
Corvinul Hunedoara Corvinul Hunedoara
Prediction on game Rijeka Total over 2
Odds: 1.64

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

On Thursday, August 1, Rijeka from Croatia will face Corvinul Hunedoara from Romania. The first match between these teams ended in a 0-0 draw. The match will commence at 20:00 Central European Time. Experts from Dailysports have prepared a forecast for this match.

Rijeka

Last season, Rijeka finished second in the Croatian league, trailing the leader by eight points. However, the team triumphed in the Croatian Cup final with a 4-0 victory. Consequently, Rijeka entered the Europa League qualification in the second round. Surprisingly, they failed to defeat Corvinul Hunedoara in the first match, resulting in a 0-0 draw despite being the clear favorites.

This can be attributed to the fact that Rijeka's new official season has not yet commenced, and they had only played friendly matches prior, winning three, losing two, and drawing one. Rijeka has a history of participating in European qualifications and final stages. They last competed in the Europa League group stage in the 2020/21 season. Since then, Rijeka has not reached the final stages.

Corvinul Hunedoara

The team began their European campaign in the first qualifying round, facing Hungarian side Paksi. In the first match, Corvinul secured a decisive 4-0 victory. Despite a 0-2 loss in the return leg, Hunedoara advanced to the second round. In the first match against Rijeka, they managed a 0-0 draw as underdogs.

Like Rijeka, Corvinul Hunedoara won their domestic cup last season but lost 0-3 to Steaua in the Super Cup at the beginning of July. In terms of European history, Corvinul has only participated in qualifications once, during the 1982/83 season, failing to progress past the first round after losing 4-8 on aggregate to Sarajevo.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • Last week's match was the first in the history of these teams, making this the second encounter.
  • Rijeka has won 15 of their last 20 home matches.

Rijeka vs Corvinul Hunedoara prediction

The first match, ending in a 0-0 draw, was a genuine surprise as Rijeka was the clear favorite. Corvinul Hunedoara caused an upset, but I do not believe they can replicate it. Rijeka plays well at home, with 15 wins in their last 20 games, and should be able to advance. My bet is on Rijeka's individual total being over two, with a coefficient of 1.64.

