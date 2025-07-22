RU RU ES ES FR FR
Riga vs Dila Gori prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 24, 2025

Riga vs Dila Gori prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 24, 2025

Riga FC vs Dila Gori prediction
Riga FC
24 july 2025, 13:00
- : -
International, Riga, Skonto Stadium
Dila Gori
Riga and Dila Gori are set to clash in the second qualifying round of the Conference League. The match will take place on July 24 at the Skonto Stadium in Riga, and all signs point to a tense battle between two in-form sides.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • This will be the first official meeting between these teams in European competitions.
  • Riga are unbeaten in their last 21 matches across all competitions.
  • Over their last 6 games, Riga have scored 16 goals while conceding only 3.
  • Riga have kept clean sheets in 3 of their last 6 matches.
  • Since 2019, Riga have been a regular presence in European football, reaching as far as the third qualifying round of the Europa League.
  • Dila Gori are on a 9-match unbeaten streak, including their victory over Racing Union in the first qualifying round of the Conference League.
  • Dila Gori lack European experience: their last appearance in a UEFA group stage was more than 10 years ago.

Match preview:

Riga are confidently cruising this season, now undefeated in 48 consecutive matches. In their last 6 outings, they've claimed 5 wins and 1 draw, averaging nearly 3 goals per game. The Latvians are especially solid at home, where they display aggressive, attacking football and dominate possession.

Dila Gori are also riding a strong streak, having won 6 out of their last 6 matches. They successfully navigated the first qualifying round, knocking out Luxembourg's Racing with a 3-1 aggregate score. In the 2024 season, Dila have averaged 1.6 goals per game while conceding just under one. Notably, striker Tyrell Water has been one of the standout scorers in the Georgian league.

An interesting note: this is the first ever encounter between Riga and Dila Gori. The sides have never met before in European competition, adding an extra layer of intrigue to this tie.

Probable lineups:

  • Riga: Ozols – Solomon, Laval, Fiorini, Chan – Dapina, Dashkevich – Kamess, Sinyavski, Peges – Junior.
  • Dila Gori: Kereselidze – Etu, Rukakhadze, Andronikashvili, Kikabidze – Paralava, Konte, Anoff – Bassinga, Shekilnadze, Drame.

Prediction for Riga vs Dila Gori:

Given the difference in quality and Riga's lofty ambitions—bolstered by their unbeaten run and prolific scoring—I expect a goal-filled contest. My tip: over 3 goals in the match (odds 1.95).

