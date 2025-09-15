Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.9 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the fixtures of South Africa’s 6th league round will take place on Wednesday at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban, where Richards Bay will host TS Galaxy. Here’s my pick for the outcome of this clash, offering solid chances for success.

Match preview

The hosts have had a rough start to the season, collecting just 4 points from five games. The team has struggled up front, netting only two goals, which seriously hampers their fight for the top spots. However, Richards Bay's defense looks more reliable, having conceded just four times so far.

In the previous matchday, Richards Bay played out a 0-0 draw against Sivulele, once again highlighting their attacking woes. On home turf, the side tends to play cautiously and aims to avoid major slip-ups, which could be key to collecting points in this encounter. To hope for a positive result, the hosts must improve their finishing in the final third.

The visitors have started the campaign more convincingly, winning three out of five matches and sitting near the top of the table. With nine goals to their name, they rank among the league’s most prolific teams. Under Adnan Beganovic, Galaxy showcase attacking football, emphasizing quick transitions.

Their recent 3-1 win over Orbit College is proof of their clinical finishing. However, away from home, the team has been less consistent, which could add some intrigue to this contest. It’s also important to note that the visitors have a deeper squad, giving their coach greater tactical flexibility.

Probable line-ups

Richards Bay : Mogulo S., Mcinka S., Zyuke T., Mabua T., Vilakazi H., Thikazi M., Mtetu T., Mntungwa S., Ndelu T., Mahala L., Mtshali L.

: Mogulo S., Mcinka S., Zyuke T., Mabua T., Vilakazi H., Thikazi M., Mtetu T., Mntungwa S., Ndelu T., Mahala L., Mtshali L. TS Galaxy: Tape E. I., Sibande K., Mahlangu M., Ndamane K., Letsoenyo S., Maduna S., Mbunjana M., Ditejane P., Mgaga N., Mahlambi S., Mvelase M.

Match facts and head-to-head

In the last five head-to-head meetings, Richards Bay have won twice, TS Galaxy once, and two matches ended in draws.

The hosts have scored just two goals in five league rounds this season.

TS Galaxy are averaging nearly two goals per game in the current campaign.

Prediction

Despite the difference in league positions, this match promises to be a tight contest. Richards Bay will likely rely on their defense and try to capitalize on rare opportunities, while TS Galaxy will look to press forward and seize the initiative. Given the home advantage and their previous meetings, the smart money is on “TS Galaxy to win with a (0) handicap” at odds of 1.90.