RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Richard Gasquet vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction and betting tips on January 16, 2024

Richard Gasquet vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction and betting tips on January 16, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Richard Gasquet vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction
Richard Gasquet Richard Gasquet
Australian Open Today, 04:30 Richard Gasquet - Carlos Alcaraz
Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
Carlos Alcaraz Carlos Alcaraz
Prediction on game W2(-8,5)
Odds: 1.69
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

The Australian Open captures the attention not only of tennis enthusiasts but also of those interested in betting. If the right event is chosen, there is a chance to earn handsomely. We present our forecast for the match between Richard Gasquet and Carlos Alcaraz.

Richard Gasquet

The seasoned French tennis player has been participating in the tour for over 20 years. Despite not clinching any Grand Slam titles, he has spent a considerable amount of time in the top 10. Currently, at 37 years old, Gasquet occupies the 131st position in the global rankings. This year, the Frenchman competed in a tournament in New Caledonia, where he was the top seed but exited in the quarterfinals. In Auckland, he lost in the first round. It is becoming challenging for Gasquet to compete at the top level, primarily due to physical reasons, although his skill is still evident.

Carlos Alcaraz

The young Spaniard, at the age of 20, has already been the world's top-ranked player and has won two Grand Slam tournaments. Alcaraz displays mature tennis for his age, and he is seen as the future, ushering in a new era after the "big three." This year, the athlete has not yet played any official matches, but there is no doubt that his form should be at its peak. Alcaraz currently holds the second position in the world rankings and has substantial chances of victory in the first major of the year.

Head-to-Head History

The players crossed paths once in the summer of 2021 in the final of a clay-court tournament in Croatia. Alcaraz emerged victorious in straight sets, with a scoreline of 6:2, 6:2.

Match Forecast - Richard Gasquet vs Carlos Alcaraz

This confrontation features representatives of different generations, with Gasquet being 17 years older. The Frenchman commenced his professional career when his upcoming opponent had not even been born. Bookmakers express no doubt in the triumph of the young and powerful Spanish tennis player. We anticipate Alcaraz's dominance; he is quicker and more robust, and Gasquet will struggle to withstand such pace. Place your bet on the victory of the Spaniard with a handicap of -8.5 games.

Prediction on game W2(-8,5)
Odds: 1.69
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
vs prediction Today, 22:00 Los Angeles Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Array Odds: 1.76 Array Recommended 1хБет
Marta Kostyuk vs Elise Mertens prediction Australian Open 17 jan 2024, 01:00 Marta Kostyuk vs Elise Mertens prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Marta Kostyuk Odds: 1.78 Elise Mertens Bet now 1хБет
Brenda Fruhvirtova vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction Australian Open 17 jan 2024, 03:00 Brenda Fruhvirtova vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Brenda Fruhvirtova Odds: 1.79 Aryna Sabalenka Bet now 1хБет
Jordan Thompson vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction Australian Open 17 jan 2024, 03:00 Jordan Thompson vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Jordan Thompson Odds: 1.85 Stefanos Tsitsipas Recommended 1хБет
Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin prediction Australian Open 17 jan 2024, 04:30 Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Novak Djokovic Odds: 1.71 Alexei Popyrin Bet now 1хБет
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Best Betting Sites
1xBet 1xBet Promo Code Visit site 1Win 1win Promo Code Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 17:21 Iga Swiatek commented on her victory over Kenin at the start of the Australian Open 2024 Football news Today, 17:14 The FA Cup replay. West Ham's sensational relegation and Wolverhampton's victory Football news Today, 17:04 Roma sacked Mourinho; Benzema will not join Manchester United. Top transfer news for January 16 Football news Today, 16:58 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:53 Mali confidently defeated South Africa in the AFCON match Football news Today, 16:37 Juventus secured victory over Sassuolo, thanks to Vlahović's brace Football news Today, 16:26 Cruyff, Beckenbaurer, Muller. The top 10 footballers of the 70s have been named Boxing News Today, 16:08 Joshua - Ngannou: it is known whether a rematch between boxers is possible Football news Today, 15:50 Another injury. Bayern has lost a key defender for an indefinite period Football news Today, 15:44 A Tottenham defender is moving to Brentford on a loan agreement
Best bonuses
All
Betway Sign Up Bonus Receive
Paddy Power Sign Up Offer & Promo Code Receive Paddy Power
William Hill Bonus Drop Receive William Hill
Betfair Promo Codes and Sign Up Offer Receive Betfair
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Los Angeles Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Marta Kostyuk vs Elise Mertens prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Brenda Fruhvirtova vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Jordan Thompson vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Lebanon vs China prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Tajikistan vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Morocco vs Tanzania prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Olympiacos vs Panathinaikos prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Valencia vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024