Richard Gasquet vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction and betting tips on January 16, 2024

The Australian Open captures the attention not only of tennis enthusiasts but also of those interested in betting. If the right event is chosen, there is a chance to earn handsomely. We present our forecast for the match between Richard Gasquet and Carlos Alcaraz.

Richard Gasquet

The seasoned French tennis player has been participating in the tour for over 20 years. Despite not clinching any Grand Slam titles, he has spent a considerable amount of time in the top 10. Currently, at 37 years old, Gasquet occupies the 131st position in the global rankings. This year, the Frenchman competed in a tournament in New Caledonia, where he was the top seed but exited in the quarterfinals. In Auckland, he lost in the first round. It is becoming challenging for Gasquet to compete at the top level, primarily due to physical reasons, although his skill is still evident.

Carlos Alcaraz

The young Spaniard, at the age of 20, has already been the world's top-ranked player and has won two Grand Slam tournaments. Alcaraz displays mature tennis for his age, and he is seen as the future, ushering in a new era after the "big three." This year, the athlete has not yet played any official matches, but there is no doubt that his form should be at its peak. Alcaraz currently holds the second position in the world rankings and has substantial chances of victory in the first major of the year.

Head-to-Head History

The players crossed paths once in the summer of 2021 in the final of a clay-court tournament in Croatia. Alcaraz emerged victorious in straight sets, with a scoreline of 6:2, 6:2.

Match Forecast - Richard Gasquet vs Carlos Alcaraz

This confrontation features representatives of different generations, with Gasquet being 17 years older. The Frenchman commenced his professional career when his upcoming opponent had not even been born. Bookmakers express no doubt in the triumph of the young and powerful Spanish tennis player. We anticipate Alcaraz's dominance; he is quicker and more robust, and Gasquet will struggle to withstand such pace. Place your bet on the victory of the Spaniard with a handicap of -8.5 games.