RFS vs Malmö: Who will seize the advantage in the first leg?

RFS vs Malmö: Who will seize the advantage in the first leg?

Miguel Solomons
RFS vs Malmoe FF prediction Getty Images
22 july 2025, 13:00
- : -
International, LNK Sporta Parks
On Tuesday, July 22, the first qualifying match of the UEFA Champions League will see Latvian side RFS take on Swedish club Malmö. The clash kicks off at 19:00 Central European Time, and I have a betting tip lined up for this showdown.

RFS vs Malmö: Match preview

RFS have clinched the Latvian championship twice in a row, edging out rivals by just three points. The Latvian league, played on a spring-to-autumn schedule, is in full swing, and RFS currently sit second in the table, trailing the leaders by just one point. RFS began their Champions League qualification journey in the first round, where they overcame Estonian side Levadia over two legs with a 2-0 aggregate win. The Latvians are in red-hot form—having won eight straight matches—and are eager to extend this streak on home soil.

Malmö are also enjoying a solid stretch, unbeaten in seven consecutive matches. The Swedish league is fiercely competitive, and although Malmö were crowned champions last season, their current campaign has been less consistent. They now occupy fourth place with 30 points, ten adrift of the top spot. Malmö also started their Champions League qualification from the first round, confidently dispatching Georgian outfit Iberia 1999 with a 6-2 aggregate victory.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • RFS have won their last eight matches.
  • Malmö are unbeaten in their last seven games: five wins and two draws.
  • RFS have scored at least once in 17 consecutive matches, while Malmö have found the net in four straight games.
  • The only previous meeting between these teams ended with a 1-0 win for Malmö.

Probable line-ups

  • Malmö: Olsen, Jansson, Rösler, Gabriel Busanello, Djuric, Skogmar, Rosengren, Bolin, Busuladžić, Gudjohnsen, Hakšabanović

Prediction

It's the first leg for both teams, and they're both in impressive form. Still, don't expect a goal fest—there's little reason to take risks in the opening encounter. My prediction: under 2.5 total goals at odds of 1.77.

