RFS vs KuPS prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025

On August 6, 2025, the first leg of the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round will see RFS take on KuPS. Let's break down the best bet for this intriguing clash.

RFS

RFS enter this Europa League qualifier after their recent exit from the Champions League qualification. The Latvian side are back-to-back national champions, having dominated their domestic league for the past two years. Their European campaign began with a double win over Estonia’s Levadia, both matches ending 1-0 in RFS’s favor. However, in the next round, they came up against a much tougher opponent in Malmö. The home leg ended in a 1-4 defeat, and the away match in Sweden was largely a formality, finishing 0-1.

Now, RFS continue their continental journey in the Europa League qualifiers. Last year, their run at this stage wasn't particularly successful: they reached the group phase but finished just 32nd in the overall standings with 5 points.

Domestically, RFS are second in the Latvian league, trailing Riga FC by three points, but they're on a stunning run of seven consecutive victories. Their home form is also impressive: in their last 10 home games, they've won nine times, with Malmö being the only team to beat them—again, in the Champions League. All of this makes the Latvian outfit the clear favorite for the first leg against their Finnish rivals.

KuPS

KuPS, the reigning champions of Finland, are in a similar boat—continuing their European campaign in the Europa League after a Champions League qualifying setback. The Finns cleared the opening round confidently, beating Moldova’s Milsami 1-0 at home and holding them to a draw away, which was enough to advance. In the second round, KuPS faced Kazakhstan’s Kairat. A solid 2-0 home win set them up nicely, but a disastrous first half away saw KuPS concede three and fail to reply, resulting in a 0-3 defeat and a drop into the Europa League qualifiers.

In the Finnish league, KuPS are third, three points behind Inter Turku. Their recent form inspires confidence: over their last 10 matches in all competitions, they have 6 wins, 3 draws, and just one loss—that defeat coming against Kairat.

RFS and KuPS have never met before. This will be the first ever encounter between the two clubs.

Probable lineups

RFS: Maric, Savalnieks, N’Jie, Veips, Lipuscek, Gaye, Ikaunieks J., Panic, Zelenkovs, Vuter, Ikaunieks D.

Maric, Savalnieks, N’Jie, Veips, Lipuscek, Gaye, Ikaunieks J., Panic, Zelenkovs, Vuter, Ikaunieks D. KuPS: Hakala, Savolainen, Sissoko, Miettinen, Hyamäläinen, Oksanen, Arifi, Lue-Lutumba, Ruoppi, Pennanen, Toure.

Key facts and head-to-head

RFS have won 9 of their last 10 home matches.

4 of the last 5 RFS games saw over 2.5 goals.

Both teams scored in 3 of RFS’s last 4 matches.

Each of KuPS’s last 4 games have finished with over 2.5 goals.

Both teams found the net in 3 of KuPS’s last 4 matches.

This will be the first ever meeting between these sides.

RFS vs KuPS match prediction

RFS head into the first leg as clear favorites. The Latvians are enjoying a terrific run at home, with their only recent loss coming against a strong Champions League opponent. KuPS, despite their respectable form and unbeaten streak, tend to struggle away from home against stronger sides. Given the circumstances, the edge goes to RFS in this encounter. My pick for this match: RFS to win at odds of 1.86.